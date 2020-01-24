Makayla Boda scored 12 points Friday night to lead California to a 31-18 non-section victory over visiting Yough.
The Lady Trojans (10-8) led 10-0 after the first quarter, but Yough fought back to trail 13-7 at halftime. California pulled away in the third quarter for a 23-10 lead.
Kaylee Gerdich led the Lady Cougars (3-15) with eight points.
Non-section
Yough 0-7-3-8 -- 18
California 10-3-10-8 -- 31
Yough: Kaylee Gerdich 8. California: Makayla Boda 12. Records: Yough (3-15), California (10-8).
