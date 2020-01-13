The California defense held visiting Jefferson-Morgan to just six points in the first half for a 45-21 Section 2-A home victory.
The Lady Trojans (3-3, 6-7) led 24-6 at halftime and 39-14 after three quarters.
California's Makayla Boda scored a game-high 10 points. Sydney Smichnick and Ca'Mari Walden added eight points apiece.
Abby Ankrom led the Lady Rockets (1-5, 1-10) with nine points. Autumn Gustovich (8) and Savannah Clark (4) accounted for the rest of Jefferson-Morgan's offense.
