COAL CENTER -- California senior Ca'mari Walden admitted some sadness crept in on her after the Lady Trojans dropped the first two sets to Western Beaver in their WPIAL Class 1A girls volleyball playoff match Wednesday night.
"I didn't want to go out that way," said the senior leader. "It was a home match and I knew we had to get ourselves going, get our energy up and if we did, then we still had a chance."
That they did.
The eighth-seeded Lady Trojans stormed back to take the final three sets and defeat the ninth-seeded Golden Beavers, 3-2, at California High School.
The win propels California (10-4) into the quarterfinals for a road match against top-seeded Bishop Canevin at noon on Saturday.
Western Beaver (8-3) took control early on, taking the first two sets by scores of 25-18 and 25-19.
California coach Rene Pascoe knew her team was far from done, however.
"This is our fourth time this year we've done this," Pascoe said. "We came back from 0-2 against Mapletown twice and once against West Greene. So when we were down I knew we weren't out. They're in the shape they need to be in to go five games.
"I have four seniors (Walden, Elaina Nicholson, Jenna DeFranco and Mylaina Pendo) out there right now and I just told them you do not want to leave this gym in your last game with a loss. Let's kick it in and just play your game. And Ca'mari came out and was hitting the ball well and making plays."
The Golden Beavers led 5-2 early in the third set when the momentum began to shift.
Riding the serve of Nicholson, California surged to a 14-8 lead and went on to win the set, 25-18.
"We're a heat-up team," Walden said. "Once we started hustling, it started to go our way. I felt it was our game from there."
With the home crowd getting louder and spurring them on, the Lady Trojans hung tough in the fourth set but found themselves down 20-19 before consecutive kills by Tayla Pascoe (the coach's daughter) and Walden put California in front. The Golden Beavers pulled even but California took the final three points, one on a Pascoe ace, for a 25-21 win to even the match.
Coach Pascoe saw the tide had turned when she looked over at the Western Beaver players late in the fourth set.
"I saw on their faces they were down and I told my girls right now to capitalize on that, keep the ball in, keep our serves in and make the plays," coach Pascoe said. "And that's what they did."
Coach Pascoe admitted the home crowd helped push her squad over the top.
"I think that was so important," she said. "You heard the cheering and it really helped us on the court to dig in and turn the momentum our way."
California shot out to a 5-0 lead in the fifth set, thanks to a pair of aces by Tayla Pascoe and a kill by Walden.
The Golden Beavers tried to battle back and got to within 11-8 before the Lady Trojans closed out the match with a four-point run that included an ace by McKenna Hewitt and one final kill by Walden on the penultimate point.
"It's amazing," Walden said of the comeback win.
Walden and Tayla Pascoe both turned in stellar all-around performances to lead the way for California. Walden had seven kills and 10 digs, and Pascoe totaled seven kills, 18 digs and four aces.
"Ca'mari played a great game, and Tayla had a big impact as well," coach Pascoe said. "Tayla's specialty is defense. She loves to play defense, especially against big hitters. If I had a deeper bench she would really want to be a libero. She can hit the ball well and she's also a smart player. She was jump serving, she was missing some, so she went down and those serves were just as effective.
"Her serving with my big front line I think really helped in that fifth game."
The Lady Trojans also got 10 digs, five kills and four blocks from Nicholson and 20 assists from Jenna Dixon.
After the match coach Pascoe turned her attention to the next task at hand.
"It's going to be a challenge," she said. "We know Bishop Canevin is the No. 1 team and they haven't lost a match all year. For my seniors and the rest of the team, I just want them to go out there and play our best. That's all than I can ask for."
"They're a great team. It's no secret," Walden said.
"But upsets happen."
