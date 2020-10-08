California stormed back from two sets down to stun host Mapletown, 3-2, in a closely fought Section 2-A girls volleyball match Thursday night.
The Lady Trojans (6-2, 6-2) take over second place with the win, knocking the Lady Maples (4-3, 4-3) into third.
Scorers were 22-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23 and 15-13.
Ca’Mari Walden turned in a stellar performance to lead the way for California with 13 kills, five blocks, 14 digs and three aces, and Tayla Pascoe added eight kills, 23 digs and seven aces. The Lady Trojans also got seven kills, eight digs and an ace from Elaina Nicholson, 18 digs and four aces from Jordyn Cruse, 10 digs and three aces from Jenna DeFranco and five blocks and three kills from Alexis Sherman.
Taylor Dusenberry and Krista Wilson paced Mapletown with 12 and 11 kills, respectively. The Lady Maples also got 16 digs and seven kills from Ella Menear, 34 assists from Macee Cree, 14 digs and four aces from Riley Pekar and 13 digs and three aces from Sadie McCann.
