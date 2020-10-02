California stormed back after dropping the first two sets to stun host West Greene, 3-2, in a Section 2-A girls volleyball battle Thursday night.
The Lady Pioneers (3-2, 3-2) jumped ahead with scores of 25-17 and 29-27 but the Lady Trojans pulled out two consecutive close sets, 26-24 and 25-23, to send it to a deciding fifth set which the visitors won, 15-9.
Ca’Mari Walden ignited California (4-2. 4-2) with 14 kills, nine digs, two blocks and three aces, while Tayla Pascoe added four kills, eight aces and 14 digs. The Lady Trojans also got 15 digs from Elaina Nicholson, 12 digs from Jordyn Cruz, 10 digs from Jenna Dixon, four kills, one block and two aces from McKenna Hewitt, four kills from Alexis Sherman, two aces and a block from Jenna DeFranko.
