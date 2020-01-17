California took an early lead and never looked back in a 62-18 victory over Mapletown on Thursday in Section 2-A play at California Area High School.
The Lady Trojans (4-3, 7-7) had a 25-4 lead after the first quarter, and extended their advantage to 37-12 at halftime. California led, 52-16, after third quarter, and had a 10-2 advantage in the fourth.
The Lady Trojans’ Makayla Boda was the game’s leading scorer with 15 points, and teammate Charlee Petrucci had 10.
Krista Wilson scored nine for the Lady Maples (1-6, 1-12).
