California jumped out early and cruised to a 47-19 Section 2-A victory over Jefferson-Morgan on Wednesday at Jefferson-Morgan High School.
The Lady Trojans (7-5, 12-9) had an 11-2 lead after the first quarter, and increased their advantage to 27-7 at halftime. California had a 12-3 edge in the third period. The Lady Rockets (3-8, 3-15) outscored the visitors, 9-8, in the fourth frame.
The Lady Trojans’ Ca’Mari Walden had a game-high 12 points.
Jefferson-Morgan’s Autumn Gustovich had 11 points.
