California’s defense held Geibel Catholic under double digits in a 47-8 Section 2-A victory on Thursday at Geibel Catholic High School.
The Lady Trojans (2-1, 4-2) had a 29-2 halftime lead after outscoring the Lady Gators, 17-0, in the first quarter, and 12-2 in the second. California had a 16-5 advantage in the third and a 2-1 edge in the fourth.
The Lady Trojans’ Makayla Boda was the game’s leading scorer with 11 points.
Alex Caldwell led Geibel Catholic (0-2, 0-5) in scoring with three points.
