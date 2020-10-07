Tayla Pascoe rang up six kills, 13 digs and five aces, and Ca'Mari Walden followed with six kills, 13 digs and three aces as California defeated visiting Avella, 3-1, in a Section 2-A girls volleyball match Tuesday night.
The Lady Trojans (5-2, 5-2) won by scores of 25-12, 19-25, 25-15 and 25-10.
California also got seven kills and 15 digs from Elaina Nicholson, six aces from Jenna Dison, and 10 digs and one ace from Jenna DeFranco.
The Lady Eagles fall to 1-7 overall and in the section.
