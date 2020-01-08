Derry swept the diving and won most of the races for a 103-73 non-section victory Tuesday night at Uniontown.
Uniontown finished first in four events, but managed to rack up a lot of second- and third-place points.
Sophie Zimcosky won the 200 IM (2:48.09) and 100 butterfly (1:14.32). Abigail Strauser touched the wall first in the 500 freestyle (6:53.01), and Morgan Metts won the 100 backstroke in 1:17.84.
Caitlin Michelangelo placed third in both the 100 freestyle (1:08.96) and 100 breaststroke (1:36.79), and joined Strauser, Madelyn King and Philisity Varndell to a second-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 4:45.99.
Michelangelo also was on the Lady Raiders' 200 medley relay that was in position for more points, but the quartet was disqualified.
Naturally, Michelangelo hopes to qualify for the WPIAL Class AA Swimming Championships in the last week of February, but the junior is more focused on improvement from meet to meet.
"(Her time of 1:08.96) in the 100 freestyle was a PR," said Michelangelo. "I always swim the 100 breaststroke, but I just got a liking for the 100 freestyle.
"Every meet I have had a PR in the breaststroke. It's a small bit, but every meet I like to see improvement."
Michelangelo added, "Honestly, I just want to get the qualifying time. I think my best shot is in the 100 freestyle."
The schedule is about to turn into the second half, so time is of the essence for Michelangelo to meet her goals.
"I'm starting to feel I'm running out of time," said Michelangelo. "The standard is high. That's what pushes me more. If I don't get it, getting a PR every meet makes me proud of myself."
King (3, 200 freestyle, 2:37.69), Strauser (2, 200 IM, 2:58.80), Metts (2, 50 freestyle, 27.94), Elizabeth Franks (3, 100 butterfly, 1:30.10), Josephine Maher (2, 500 freestyle, 7:17.37), and the Lady Raiders' 200 medley relay (2, 2:36.25) and 200 freestyle relay (2, 2:00.98) all had top-3 finishes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.