MOUNT PLEASANT -- The Mount Pleasant girls reached new heights in program history with the Lady Vikings' 4-0 victory Saturday against visiting Freeport in the WPIAL Girls Class AA quarterfinals.
Mount Pleasant (18-1-0) advances to the semifinals against South Park on Tuesday. The Lady Eagles (14-5-0) defeated Shady Side Academy, 5-0.
Freeport (14-3-0) had the better of the ball control early in the first half, but didn't have many quality opporturnities on Mount Pleasant goalkeeper Laurel Rummel.
"They're a quality team. They know how to play," said Mount Pleasant coach Rich Garland. "We limited their quality chances."
The Lady Vikings turned the tide on the offensive side of midfield and eventually broke through with a goal on Riley Gesinski's looping shot from about 25 yards out that beat Freeport keeper Olivia Giancola with 19:02 left in the first half.
The advantage doubled five minutes later when Marissa Garn niftily redirected Morgan Gesinski's cross past Giancola.
"We have some sharpshooters," said Garland. "We were playing frantic in the first half. We got organized."
The match remained 2-0 until Garn pounced on a rebound from a Morgan Gesinski cross for a goal with 23:36 left in the half.
Garn then set up Morgan Gesinski for the fourth goal with 1:37 remaining in the match.
Mount Pleasant keeper Laurel Rummel didn't face many shots, but was up to the challenge when she was pressed. The freshman made a stellar save on a solid shot in the final 20 minutes of the match.
"She's a high level keeper," Garland said of Rummel. "She's finding her voice now. Now, it's getting real and she's getting real."
Garland said he won't be changing much in preparation for the semifinal match.
"There's not many secrets. We have to play faster," said Garland.
Boys soccer
Charleroi 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 2 -- Landon Barcus' second goal of the match with about six minutes remaining lifted the Cougars to an upset of the top-seeded Centurions in the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals.
Charleroi (16-2-0) advances to Tuesday's semifinal against Eden Christian Academy. Eden Christian Academy (15-2-1) edged Seton-La Salle, 2-1. The Cougars played in the Class AA semifinals last year.
Barcus opened the scoring in the 19th minute. The lead doubled when Arlo McIntyre was successful on a penalty kick about nine minutes that was set up when Barcus was fouled in the box.
Greensburg C.C.'s Carlo Denis cut the deficit in half with a goal at 8:35.
The Cougars maintained their tenouos lead until Denis tied the match on a penalty kick with 15:56 remaining.
Charleroi keeper Nate Mazon was solid in the net with eight saves, including one on a penalty kick.
Greensburg C.C. controlled the two section matches against the Cougars, 7-3 and 9-0. Charleroi coach Jon Ducoli said the scores were a bit deceiving, though.
"We lost the first one, but at the end of the first half they fouled our goalkeeper pretty good and he ended up being sent to the hospital. We had to put in our back-up, back-up goalie," said Ducoli. "We didn't want to take a chance with any player with a yellow card, so they didn't play in the second game. We wanted no chance for a red card for the playoffs."
The old sports adage has it's difficult for a team to beat another three times in one season.
"Any time you play a team three times, especially in a playoff atmosphere, it's tough to beat the team," explained Ducoli. "We had a lot of film. We changed our whole formation around. We run three or four formations through the season. We ran our fifth different formation (against Greensburg C.C.).
"We played a positionless formation. It was tough for the other team to pick it up on offense and defense."
Ducoli also said his squad was not intimidated despite the two regular season thrashings.
"I have never seen the locker room more quiet and focused. They were ready to go," said Ducoli. "The boys were definitely focused on what worked and what didn't work."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.