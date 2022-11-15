Mount Pleasant’s girls soccer team will travel to Slippery Rock High School today to play in the PIAA Class AA semifinals.
The Lady Vikings (21-2), the WPIAL runner-up, will take on District 10 runner-up General McLane (15-5-1) at 7 p.m.
Mount Pleasant has defeated District 5 champion Bedford, 2-0, and District 10 champion Fort LeBoeuf, 1-0, to reach the final four of the state. The Lancers have knocked off WPIAL champion Avonworth, 5-1, and District 9 champion Clearfield, 3-0.
The two teams have two common opponents. The Lady Vikings lost to Avonworth in the WPIAL final, 2-1. General McLane fell to Fort LeBoeuf in the District 10 final, 1-0.
Mount Pleasant’s Maddie Barrick scored in the first half off a corner kick to give her team the only goal it would need in the win over the Bison on Saturday as goalkeeper Laurel Rummel stopped all five shots she faced. It was the freshman’s 17th shutout of the season.
Barrick and Morgan Gesinski each scored a goal in the Lady Vikings’ win over Bedford with Rummel turning away four shots.
The winner of tonight’s game will play in the PIAA final 10 a.m. Saturday at Eagle View Middle School in Mechanicsburg.
The other semifinal also at 7 tonight pits District 3 champion Wyomissing (21-1) against District 4 champion Central Columbia (23-0) at Tulephocken High School in Bernville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.