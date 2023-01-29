The Mount Pleasant girls, behind three record-breaking swims, won the WCCA Swimming & Diving Championship team title Saturday at Derry Area High School.
Lady Vikings break 3 meet records for WCCA swim title
- By the Herald-Standard
Sunday, January 29, 2023 9:01 PM
The Mount Pleasant girls, behind three record-breaking swims, won the WCCA Swimming & Diving Championship team title Saturday at Derry Area High School.
The Lady Vikings finished 362 points with Latrobe second with 304 points. The Lady Wildcats won the big school team crown.
Mount Pleasant’s Lily King set meet records with her first-place finishes in the 200 freestyle (1:49.76) and 100 freestyle (49.63). The sophomore joined Kiersten O’Connor, SaraJo Gardner and McKenna Mizikar for a record-breaking swim in the 200 medley relay (1:45.42).
Reegan Brown (2, 200 IM, 2:15.45; 4, 100 butterfly, 1:00.40), Trinity Graft (3, 50 freestyle, 25.40; 3, 100 freestyle, 55.15), Paige Richter (5, diving, 324.65), O’Conner (4, 500 freestyle, 5:24.67), and Gardner (2, 100 backstroke, 58.80) all had top-5 finishes to earn All-County honors.
The Lady Vikings’ 200 freestyle relay of Brown, Graft, Gardner and O’Connor finished first in 1:39.78. Brown, Mizikar, Graft and King won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:34.82.
The boys reset county meet marks five times, including Mount Pleasant’s Joseph Gardner with his first-place finish in the 100 breaststroke in 56.87 seconds.
Other meet records were set in the 200 medley relay (Franklin Regional, 1:35.97), 200 IM (Aiden Bunker, Franklin Regional, 1:54.48), 500 freestyle (Parker Sterlitz, Kiski Area, 4:39.34), and Thomas Holden (100 backstroke, Franklin Regional, 49.81).
The Vikings’ David Mutter won the county title in the 100 butterfly in a time of 50.42 seconds and placed second in the 500 freestyle in 4:46.20.
The 200 medley relay (2, 1:36.0), Gardner (2, 200 IM, 1:54.50), 200 freestyle relay (3, 1:34.57), and 400 freestyle (2, 3:18.56) also earned all-county honors.
Southmoreland’s Henry Miller finished second in the 100 butterfly (50.64) and was fourth in the 200 IM (1:54.88),
Belle Vernon’s Nick Reda earned all-county honors after placing fourth in both the 200 freestyle (1:50.0) and backstroke (53.33).
Franklin Regional (298) and Kiski Area (285) won team titles.
