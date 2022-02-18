The Mount Pleasant girls put the finishing touches on wrapping up the Section 4-AA title Thursday night with a 118-61 victory at Laurel Highlands.
Mount Pleasant finished first in all but two events to cap an undefeated section schedule.
Freshman Lily King sparked the Lady Vikings with two individual first-place finishes and swimming on two victorious relays.
The girls 200 IM featured three of the best swimmers in the WPIAL with King, Mapletown's Ella Menear and Laurel Highlands' Elizabeth Thomas on the blocks.
King had the slight advantage through the butterfly and backstroke legs, but Menear caught up in the backstroke leg, leading to a battle in the freestyle.
Menear, who swims for time as an independent, touched the wall in a WPIAL Class AA automatic qualifying time and pool record time of 2:08.50. King finished a mere .39 seconds later, also an automatic qualifying time.
Thomas was third in a provisional qualifying time of 2:23.12.
King won the 100 butterfly in 1:03.65, another automatic qualifying time.
The freshman, swimming the freestyle leg, joined Reegan Brown, SaraJo Gardner and McKenna Mizikar to win the opening 200 medley relay in an automatic qualifying time of 1:53.53.
She anchored Mizikar, Trinity Graft and Gardner to first place in the 400 freestyle relay in another automatic qualifying time of 3:45.24.
King said she wanted to do what she could to help her teammates win the section title.
"I wanted to go out and do my best. We won the section championship. That was awesome," said King. "I was looking for firsts and I always hope my times are good.
"I try to go for my best all the time. I was happy with my 200 IM. My 100 butterfly time was not my best, but I'm still happy with my times."
King has already made an impact in her first year of high school swimming and won't be able to sneak up on the competition with the WPIAL and PIAA meets coming up on the schedule.
"I'm getting a little used to it. It's new to me and a little shocking," King said of the attention. "I just want to do the best I can do.
"I really want to go to states. I hope to place somewhere in states."
Morgan Baughman (200 freestyle, 2:12.22; 500 freestyle, 5:50.94), Mizikar (50 freestyle, 25.77, provisional qualifying time), Paige Richter (diving, 200.10, automatic qualifying score), and Brown (100 freestyle, 54.06, automatic qualifying time) also finished first for Mount Pleasant.
Gardner had an automatic qualifying time with her second-place finish in the 100 backstroke.
Graft (50 freestyle), Hornick (50 freestyle), Kiersten O'Connor (100 freestyle), and the second 400 freestyle relay quartet all finished in provisional qualifying times.
Thomas returned to the pool after the highly-spirited 200 IM to win the 100 backstroke in an automatic qualifying time of 59.35 seconds.
Thomas, a senior, wanted to enjoy her final home meet.
"I want to complete this meet, my last," Thomas said midway through the meet. "This is my last section meet and I want to have fun."
Thomas relished the opportunity to swim against the top-flight competition Mount Pleasant provided.
"I'm definitely thankful Mount Pleasant is a competitive team. It's hard to swim against the clock," explained Thomas. "Mount Pleasant has someone to push me."
Thomas, who plans to continue her swimming and academic careers at Old Dominion University, has qualified for the WPIAL championship, sitting with the sixth fastest time in the 100 backstroke at the beginning of the week.
She placed fourth as a freshman and has won bronze medals the past two years.
"I want to have a good meet at the WPIALs. I just want to compete and go to states," said Thomas. "I'd like to break a minute or 58 seconds (in the backstroke).
Ella Ciez had Laurel Highlands' other first-place finish, touching the wall in an automatic qualifying time of 1:07.72 for victory in the 100 breaststroke. She finished second in the 100 freestyle with an automatic qualifying time of 54.67 seconds.
Thomas, Ciez, Sarah VanVerth and Cecilia Mrosko finished second in the 200 medley relay with an automatic qualifying time of 1:58.58.
Skyler Wilson, Mrosko, Thomas and Ciez finished second in the 400 freestyle relay in a provisional qualifying time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.