CONNELLSVILLE -- The Mount Pleasant girls swimming team combined top-flight individual talent with a deep lineup for a 126-53 non-section victory Tuesday night at Connellsville.
The Lady Vikings swept the three relays and took first place in all the individual events.
Mount Pleasant sophomore Lily King powered her way to first place in the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:53.02.
An issue with the starting mechanism likely cost King a first-place finish in the 100 freestyle, leading King and Connellsville's Breanna Bielstein standing on the blocks as the rest of the field hit the water. King swam the event in exhibition, touching the wall in 51.24 seconds. Teammate Maddie Barrick won the race in 1:03.67.
King was also on the victorious 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays.
The Lady Vikings' SaraJo Gardner had a solid performance with victories in the 500 freestyle (5:45.99) and 100 breaststroke (1:13.07). The senior joined Reegan Brown, McKenna Mizikar and Kiersten O'Connor for a first-place finish in the 200 medley relay (1:54.99).
"This is our second meet. I just wanted to get initial qualifying times. I know I'll get faster as the season goes along. I just want to get that time in the system," explained Gardner.
Gardner won WPIAL gold on the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays, with the latter race in a WPIAL-record time. She won bronze in the 100 breaststroke and was fourth in the 50 freestyle.
Those finishes helped the Lady Vikings win the WPIAL Class AA team title.
Gardner said she will likely seek making the WPIAL cut in the 100 backstroke and either the 50 freestyle or 100 breaststroke.
"What I'm doing the best at the time," Gardner said of making the decision. "The past three years I've done the free, but I've been doing pretty good in the breast.
"But, the breaststroke and backstroke are back-to-back (on the schedule), so I might switch that."
Gardner said she and her teammates aren't going to sit on last season's laurels.
"I think a lot of people around here know how good our team is, so they know what to expect. You never know what the freshmen classes are going to bring. Look at Lily (King) last year," said Gardner, adding, "I just try to stay humble. You never know what to expect."
Mizikar (200 IM, 2:39.88), O'Connor (50 freestyle, 25.52), Paige Richter (diving, 185.40), and Trinity Graft (100 butterfly, 1:05.71) also had first-place finishes for Mount Pleasant.
Although Connellsville didn't have any first-place finishes, the Lady Falcons did post several second- and third-place finishes.
MacKenzie Vokes finished third on the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays, and individually in the 50 freestyle (28.69). The senior was fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:28.72).
"We wanted to set a standard for ourselves so we can improve our times. I just wanted to get a base so I can improve," Vokes said of the approach for the season-opening meet.
Connellsville moved down a classification for the 2022-23 season, so Vokes and her teammates are Class AA swimmers now.
"I think it makes us more motivated because we can do more," Vokes said of the move. "I would've going last year (to the Class AA meet in the 50 freestyle)."
Vokes has her sights set on qualifying in the sprint.
"The 50 freestyle is my main focus. I'm shooting for a 25 (seconds). The WPIAL cut is 26.50 (seconds)," said Vokes. "I got a 28 today and wanted a 27.
"And, I think our 200 medley relay has a good chance."
Southmoreland's Maria Stewart swam the 100 butterfly in 1:13.84 in an attempt to make the WPIAL cut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.