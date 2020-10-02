Mount Pleasant’s Mary Smithnosky and Hannah Brown defeated Valley’s Eden Richey and Rachel Schrock in straight sets in the Section 1-AA doubles championship on Thursday.
Smithnosky and Brown won by scores of 6-4 and 6-0.
Burrell’s Caroline Dynka and Amber Bigler won a three-setter over Southmoreland’s duo of Alycia Derr and Elle Pawlikowsky in the third-place consolation match, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.
