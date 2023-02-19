The Mount Pleasant girls fell behind 20-3 early in the second quarter and were unable to rally in 51-38 loss to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Saturday afternoon in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA basketball playoff at Peters Township.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (17-6) advances to the quarterfinals against Avonworth (16-5).
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart led 18-3 after the first quarter. After the Lady Vikings fell behind 20-3, they managed to cut into the deficit before half by outscoring the Lady Chargers, 14-9, for a 27-17 halftime score.
Mount Pleasant (14-9) scored the first five points of the third quarter, but Our Lady of the Sacred Heart finished strong to take a 41-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Vikings held an 11-10 advantage in the fourth quarter..
Kyleigh Nagy led OLSH with 20 points, making 12-of-14 foul shot attempts. Emma Ficorilli added 14 points.
Neshannock 73, Charleroi 29 -- The Lady Lancers led 28-6 after the first quarter and didn't look back for a WPIAL Class AAA first-round playoff game victory against the Lady Cougars.
Neshannock (17-6) moves onto the quarterfinals against Mohawk.
The Lady Lancers led 45-16 at halftime.
Bella Carroto scored 10 points for Charleroi (11-10).
Neshannock's Marian Haggerty poured in a game-high 40 points. Aarlyn Nogay added 10.
oy Wright 11. Aquinas Academy: Vinnie Cugini 33, Josh Schlemmer 10, Jake Guillen 10. Records: Jefferson-Morgan (13-10), Aquinas Academy (19-4).
Men's basketball
Penn State Beaver 55, Penn State Fayette 52 -- The Lions' rally in the second half fell short for a PSUAC road loss.
Penn State Beaver (6-12, 7-18) led 32-17 at halftime.
Dominic Boring led Penn State Fayette (8-10, 12-15) with a game-high 18 points. Torian Jenkins finished with 14 points and Xavier Boyd added 12.
Devon Johnson and Chris Green shared scoring honors for Penn State Beaver with 17 points apiece. Izaiah Dickerson scored 16.
Allegheny 111, Waynesburg 62 -- The Gators built a 55-27 halftime lead and rolled to a season-ending Presidents' Athletic Conference win against the visiting Yellow Jackets.
Waynesburg finishes the season 3-17 in the conference and 5-19 overall. Allegheny improves to 15-5 in the PAC and 17-8 overall.
Antone Baker led the Yellow Jackets with 12 points. Matt Popeck added 10.
The Gators' Isaiah Portis scored a game-high 21 points. Ryan Lang finished with 20 points, including seven 3-pointers. Caden Hinckley (15), Preston Turk (11), Luke Barker (10), and Andre Wilder (10) also scored in double figures. Allegheny made 16-of-40 attempts from 3-point range.
Women's basketball
Penn State Beaver 65, Penn State Fayette 39 -- The home team outscored Penn State Fayette in the middle two quarters, 37-15, for a PSUAC victory.
Taylor McCormick led Penn State Fayette (9-8, 12-12) with 19 points, including 8-of-10 from the foul line.
Alison Boykin paced Penn State Beaver (14-3, 19-3) with 16 points. Kyra Seggewiss finished with 10 points.
Allegheny 71, Waynesburg 58 -- The Gators rallied for a 33-27 halftime lead and added seven more points to their advantage for a Presidents' Athletic Conference home victory.
Allegheny advances to the conference tournament, improving to 12-8 in the conference and 13-12 overall. Waynesburg finishes the season 2-18 in the conference and 2-23 overall.
Tori Wesolowski and Madison Platt shared scoring honors for the Yellow Jackets with 14 points each.
Sofia Genareo (17), Alexis Caldwell (15), and Bella Wier (10) all scored in double figures for Allegheny.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.