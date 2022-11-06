PITTSBURGH -- Fiona Mahan scored both goals as the Avonworth girls successfully defended their WPIAL Class AA soccer title with a 2-1 victory Saturday against Mount Pleasant at Highmark Stadium.
Avonworth (18-3-0) plays the runner-up of District 10 on Tuesday in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs.
The Lady Vikings (19-2-0) qualifies for the program's first PIAA tournament and will play the winner of the District 5-District 6 subregion match.
"I'm pleased with our overall effort. You have to give them credit. They're a good team. They're strong, they're disciplined. They're a bit older than us," said Mount Pleasant coach Rich Garland. "I want to get them focused on the next game. It's all about the next game."
Garland added, "States, it's all gravy."
Mahan netted the deciding goal on a high shot that Mount Pleasant goalkeeper Laurel Rummel was unable to handle with 16:28 left in the match.
"(Rummel) probably should've had that second one. But, she's still young. She's a freshman. We've been relying on her all year to make stops in the net. With 15 shutouts this season, we can't hardly argue with her effort," complimented Garland.
Mahan's first goal tied the match with 19:20 to go in the first half. She struck the ball at the top of the penalty area, bouncing off the underside of the crossbar above Rummel's head. The ball bounced straight down and into the net.
Mount Pleasant scored the first goal of the match just over two minutes into the contest when Morgan Gesinski gathered the ball along the sideline, dribbled the ball into the middle of the field and powered a shot past goalkeeper Elena Zimmerman.
Both teams had quality scoring opportunities throughout the match, including breakaway chances, but Zimmerman and Gesinski were up to the challenge.
Garland felt his squad had an opportunity to change the momentum after the halftime break, but were unable to build on any advantage they might have had.
"We kind of got away from what we were trying to do as far as combining that attacking third. We were getting chances, but we weren't building on them," said Garland, adding, "The physical play didn't affect us. It is what it is.
"Early in the second half, we had possession down there and I thought we could break them down a bit. Give them credit. They stayed organized and limited our chances."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.