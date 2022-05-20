PITTSBURGH — Avonworth’s Alivia Lantzy struck out 15 and belted a solo home run Thursday afternoon to lead the Lady Antelopes to a 5-2 victory in the WPIAL Class AAA softball quarterfinals over defending champion Mount Pleasant at Plum High School.
The Lady Vikings close the season with a 10-9 record. Top-seeded Avonworth (15-5) advances to semifinals against either Ellwood City or Southmoreland.
The victory avenges WPIAL and PIAA playoff losses to the Lady Vikings in 2021.
“Just knowing their legacy, who they are, our kids had to buckle down. This is a new year, a new game,” said Avonworth coach Jenna Muncie.
“We got through Avonworth twice last year. This year was their turn,” said Mount Pleasant coach Chris Brunson.
Lantzy spotted the Lady Antelopes the early lead with a long solo home run just two batters into the bottom of the first inning.
Meg Fissore followed with a double off the left field fence. Sophia Smithnosky induced a fly out to shortstop for the second out of the inning, but an infield error kept the inning alive and allowed Fissore to score.
“The home run was a home run, even with the short fence. Then, the miscue and we’re down 2-0,” said Brunson, adding, “But, we held it together.”
The Lady Vikings put only one ball in play through the first three innings. Katie Hutter opened with a ground out to shortstop, then Lantzy struck out the next eight batters.
Hutter broke up Lantzy’s perfect game with a double to open the top of the fourth inning. Abby Swank’s attempted sacrifice bunt turned into an infield single with Hutter hustling into third base.
Smithnosky’s sacrifice bunt became a safety squeeze when Hutter hustled home with the Lady Vikings’ first run.
Lantzy settled in again with six consecutive strikeouts and seven of the next eight batters through the sixth inning.
Avonworth added to its lead with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Three consecutive singles with one out brought home the first run with the back two runners advancing on the throw to the plate. After a fly out to shortstop, Syd Savant smacked a single up the middle to plate the final two runs.
Smithnosky stranded the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth inning and one in the sixth inning. She allowed nine hits, walked one, hit one batter and struck out two.
Mount Pleasant didn’t go down without a fight, though.
Smithnosky opened the seventh inning with a flare into right field for a single. However, Ally Jones’ line drive was snared by third baseman Fissore, who then threw to first for a double play.
The double play was crucial because Krista Brunson followed with a home run over the left field fence. Kaylee Hutchinson followed with a single, but Lantzy closed the game with her 15th strikeout.
“Liv was absolutely outstanding. She kept their hitters off-balance and she hit a home run. You can’t asked for more,” said Muncie. “She was able to put her foot down and control the game.”
“We knew we were going to run into a good pitcher today. She’s a year older and a year better,” Chris Brunson said of Lantzy, a sophomore. “She used east-west (pitches) a lot better. We started to adjust and our bats came around a little too late.”
The Lady Vikings lost a lot to graduation following the WPIAL title last season.
“We had a lot of inexperience. We only had four returning with varsity experience,” Chris Brunson said of his squad.
