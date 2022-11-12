The Mount Pleasant girls were recognized for their Section 3-AA title with seven girls on the all-section team.
Marissa Garn (Sr., MF), Riley Gesinski (Jr., MF), Morgan Gesinski (Fr., F), Maggie Piper (Jr., D), Maddie Barrick (Soph., MF), Rylin Bugosh (Soph., F), and Laurel Rummel (Fr., GK) received all-section honors.
Southmoreland’s Kendall Fabery (Sr., MF), Aubrey Seder (Soph., D), and Lizzy Boone (Soph., D) were honored. Yough’s Kendalyn Umbel (Soph., MF), Nicky Veychek (Sr., MF), and McKenzie Pritts (Sr., F) were named to the team.
Ringgold, Belle Vernon, Elizabeth Forward, Laurel Highlands and Connellsville dominated the girls Section 2-AAA team.
Katelyn Ferrence (Sr., F), Abbey Whaley (Sr., D), Aubrey Esper (Sr. D), Elizzabeth Wilson (Jr., MF), Emily Doleno (Jr., GK), and Morgan Welsh (Sr., D) earned honors for Ringgold.
Farrah Reader (Sr., F), Kataira Rhodes (Jr., MF), Grace West (Soph., MF), and Victoria Rodriguez (Sr., GK) were Belle Vernon’s selections.
Elizabeth Forward was represented by Abigail Beinlich (Jr., MF), Giovanna Ferraro (Jr., F), Mia Valerio (Soph., F), and Brooklyn Baldensperger (Soph., F).
Connellsville’s Jocelyn Gratchic (Sr., MF) and Emma Tikey (Jr., D/F) were recognized. Jocelyn Radcliffe (Jr., F), Kate Chiado (Jr., F), and Julie Cooper (Sr., D) were Laurel Highlands’ selections.
Waynesburg Central senior forward Ashlyn Basinger, the leading scorer in the WPIAL, headlined the Section 2-A team. Kalie Shriver (Jr., D) and Lake Litwinovich (Jr., MF) also earned all-section honors.
Bentworth’s Tessa Charpentier (Sr., F/MF), Emily Kisner (Jr., MF/F), Lilly Schultz (Sr., D), and Cassidy Sicchitano (Jr., GK) were honored, along with Charleroi’s McKenna DeUnger (Jr., MF), Belle Carroto (Jr., F), and Addison Conrad (Jr., GK) and Monessen’s Samantha Saylor (Jr., MF).
Brownsville’s Malaree Duggan-Hudock (Sr., MF) was named to the Section 4-AA team.
