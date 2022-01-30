Mount Pleasant freshman Lily King made quite a splash in her first WCCA Swimming & Diving Championship at Derry Area High School.
King was part of four meet-record performances to help the Lady Vikings win the Class AA team title with 293 points.
King broke the mark in the 50 freestyle of 23.38 seconds held by former Mount Pleasant standout Heather Gardner with her finish in 23.17 seconds. King's second individual record also lowered Gardner's time of 51.84 seconds in the 100 freestyle when she touched the wall in 51.84 seconds.
She joined Reegan Brown, SaraJo Gardner and McKenna Mizikar to a record-breaking time of 1:48.56 in the 200 medley relay. King, Gardner, Brown and Trinity Graft capped the meet by breaking the county mark in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:34.69.
The Vikings also won the Class AA team title with 200 points.
Joseph Gardner had the lone first-place finish for Mount Pleasant with his record-breaking victory in the 100 breaststroke in 57.84 seconds.
Franklin Regional won the Class AAA girls title with 364 points. Franklin Regional and Hempfield shared the Class AAA boys title with 342 points apiece.
Southmoreland’s Henry Miller won the gold medal in the 100 butterfly with a time of 51.43 seconds.
Delaney Patterson was second in the 500 freestyle and 200 IM to help the Belle Vernon girls finish second in Class AA with 151 points. The Belle Vernon boys also finished second, finishing with 87 points.
Boys basketball
Carmichaels 70, Bentworth 58 -- Chris Barrish, Drake Long and Tyler Richmond combined for 54 points to lead the Mikes to a Section 4-AA home victory over the Bearcats.
Barrish scored 25 points, Long finished with 16 and Richmond added 13.
The Mikes (5-1, 11-3) led 24-14, 42-27 and 61-45 at the quarter breaks.
Landon Urcho finished with a game-high 29 points for Bentworth (1-5, 5-10).
Montour 70, Uniontown 59 -- The Spartans won every quarter for a non-section victory over the visiting Red Raiders.
Montour (12-3) led 19-15 after the first quarter and 37-32 at halftime. The lead grew to 57-50 after three quarters.
Bakari Wallace scored 20 points for Uniontown (10-6). Notorious Grooms finished with 15 points and Calvin Winfrey III added 11.
The Spartans' Isayah Mosely finished with a game-high 23 points. Diaon Pinkett scored 18 and Tyriq Eleam added 12.
Girls basketball
Trinity 87, Uniontown 19 -- The Lady Hillers rolled to a Section 3-AAAA win over the Lady Raiders.
Trinity (9-0, 14-1) led 15-5 after the first quarter and then put the game away at halftime, 47-11.
Ava Hair led Uniontown (2-5, 5-9) with seven points.
Trinity's Alyssa Clutter scored a game-high 26 points. Maddie Roberts finished with 15 and Eden Williamson and Ruby Morgan both scored 11.
Yough 40, Mount Pleasant 27 -- The Lady Cougars outscored the Lady Vikings in each quarter for a Section 3-AAAA road victory.
Yough (3-6, 5-12) led 11-5, 20-11 and 31-21 at the quarter breaks.
Autumn Matthews led the Lady Cougars with 12 points. Mikahla Chewing added 10.
Tiffany Zelmore scored 10 points for Mount Pleasant (1-7, 6-13).
Bentworth 30, Beth-Center 27 -- The Lady Bearcats rallied in the fourth quarter for a non-section road victory.
Bentworth (7-10) outscored Beth-Center in the fourth quarter, 17-9.
The Lady Bulldogs (2-13) led 8-5 after the first quarter and 14-11 at halftime. The home team remained in the lead after three quarters, 18-13.
Laura Vittone scored nine points and Amber Sallee added eight for Bentworth.
Beth-Center's Julia Ogrodowski finished with a game-high 12 points.
Men's basketball
Franciscan 84, Waynesburg 74 -- The Yellow Jackets lost a Presidents' Athletic Conference road game to the Barons.
Franciscan (3-6, 5-10) led 40-34 at halftime. Waynesburg cut the gap to 59-56 with about 11 minutes left in the game.
Matt Popeck and Nijon Kirman shared team-scoring honors for the Yellow Jackets (7-4, 11-7) with 23 points apiece. Both players finished with double-doubles with Popeck grabbing a game-high 13 rebounds and Kirkman pulling down 11.
California (Pa.) 92, Slippery Rock 83 -- The Vulcans ran their winning streak to six in a row with a PSAC West Conference road victory.
California improves to 9-3 in the conference and 14-4 overall. Slippery Rock goes to 6-4 in the PSAC West and 10-6 overall.
The Vulcans' Philip Alston had his 11th double-double of the season with 26 points and 15 rebounds, adding a career-high five assists.
Teammate Zyan Collins scored 20 points, his fifth game this season of at least 20 points. Brent Pegram finished with 14 points and Preston Boswell added 11.
Slippery Rock's Amante Britt scored a career-high 23 points. Tyler Frederick had a double-double with 20 points and 16 rebounds.
Penn State Brandywine 90, Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus 82 -- Penn State Brandywine scored 53 points in the second half to rally for a PSUAC road victory.
Penn State Fayette led at halftime, 48-37.
Dominic Boring led Fayette with 23 points. Maurice Freeman (16), Will Hagwood (12), and Matt Forbes (14) also scored in double digits.
Bryce Barrouk scored a game-high 28 points for Brandywine. Johnta Dunson and Colin Hockenbrock both finished with 16 points.
Women's basketball
Waynesburg 68, Franciscan 48 -- The Yellow Jackets rolled to a PAC road victory over the Barons.
Waynesburg (3-8, 3-14) led 37-20 at halftime and 56-31 after three quarters.
Brooke Fuller led the Yellow Jackets with a game-high 16 points. Leighton Croft scored 12 off the bench and Marley Wolf finished with 11 points.
California (Pa.) 66, Slippery Rock 45 -- Dejah Terrell hit the 1,000-point career mark in the Vulcans' PSAC West road victory.
Terrell scored 15 points in the victory. Terrell entered the season with 746 points in two years at Albright.
Shauna Harrison added 14 points off the bench for the Vulcans (6-3, 11-3). Brionna Allen scored 13 points and Ciaira Loyd dished out 13 assists.
Jamiyah Johnson had a double-double for Slippery Rock (5-5, 10-6) with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus 55, Penn State Brandywine 50 -- The Lady Lions regained the lead in the third quarter for a PSUAC home victory.
Penn State Fayette led 14-11 after the first quarter, but the visitors rallied for a 31-24 halftime lead. Fayette regained the lead after three quarters, 36-34.
Alison Boykin led Fayette with 15 points. Taylor McCormick added 12 points. Morgan Rigsby pulled down 16 rebounds and J'Taya Pirl grabbed 11.
Amanda Boyd scored a game-high 20 points for Brandywine.
