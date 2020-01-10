West Mifflin 60, Mount Pleasant 40 -- The Lady Titans returned home with a Section 3-AAAA victory.
Lauren Yuhas led West Mifflin (4-2, 6-6) with a game-high 20 points. Aubree Sample (13), Avi Adams (12), and Shelby Genes (10) also scored in double figures.
Ali Bailey scored 15 points for the Lady Vikings (1-5, 1-10).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.