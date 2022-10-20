The Mount Pleasant girls finished the season Wednesday afternoon by placing sixth in the PIAA Class AA Team Golf Championship at Penn State’s Blue course.
Lady Vikings place 6th in PIAA team golf finals
- By Jim Downey jdowney@heraldstandard.com
-
-
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Recent Headlines
- 'Night of the Living Dead' chapel takes a place on Miniature Railroad and Village landscape
- SAMA to host annual Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts art exhibition
- Country artist Josh Turner coming to The Palace
- Harvest Dance planned for Mon Valley YMCA
- Mon Valley Academy for the Arts will host talent showcase
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.