Mount Pleasant sophomore Lily King added another gold to her trophy case and Mapletown’s Ella Menear closed her career with a silver in Thursday’s PIAA Class AA Swimming & Diving Championships at Bucknell University.
King also helped the Lady Vikings finish first in the 400 freestyle relay, which added the final points for the team title. Mount Pleasant finished with 218½ points, easily outdistancing Wyoming Seminary by 100 points.
King sliced through the water to win the 100 freestyle in a PIAA record time of 48.93 seconds.
“I’m really excited right now,” King said in a post-race interview on the Pennsylvania Cable Network telecast. “I’m really happy with what I did.
“I went all out the whole time. You can’t hold anything back. You just have to go as hard as you can the whole time.”
As for breaking the meet record, King added, “It feels amazing. I’m so excited. I really, really wanted to get the state record.”
King wasn’t the only Lady Viking swimmer to stand on the awards podium. Kiersten O’Connor was fifth in the 100 backstroke with a time of 57.79 seconds, and SaraJo Gardner was close behind in seventh place in 58.51 seconds.
Reegan Brown, McKenna Mizikar, Trinity Graft and King completed the first-place sweep of the relays by winning the 400 freestyle relay in 3:31.57.
Brown finished 10th in the 100 freestyle consolation in 53.35, while teammate Graft placed 15th in 54.20.
Menear knew she was going to have her hands full with defending champion Leah Shackley in the 100 backstroke. Menear finished second to the Bedford junior last year despite breaking the then state record.
Shackley broke her state record in the prelims with the fastest time, 51.71 seconds. Menear had the second-fastest time, 53.59 seconds.
Shackley, who was named the Swimmer of the Meet, had another gear left in the finals, successfully defending her state gold medal in another record time, 51.61 seconds.
Menear repeated as the silver medalist with a time of 53.88 seconds. The Mapletown senior trailed by just over a second after the first 50 yards.
“Coming into that race, I knew Leah was a very talented swimmer. Look at what she’s done before,” said Menear. “You can’t compare yourself to that talent.
“I wanted to go for a best time, which didn’t happen.”
Menear always wants to stand on the top step, but she took the result in her final high school race in stride.
“I can’t be super upset how it turned out. I’m really happy with how my high school career ended,” explained Menear. “My time was slower than last year. If she’s not there, I might’ve won. It’s an honor to swim against her.
“I really wanted to win, but I had reasonable expectations of what I can do.”
With her freshman season state meet lost to the coronavirus pandemic, Menear went gold, silver and silver in the backstroke, and bronze, gold and gold in the 200 IM.
Now, the next time Menear takes to the start wearing a school’s colors it will be as a member of the University of Alabama squad.
“It really hasn’t hit me really because my high school career is over. It’s bittersweet, my high school athletic career is over,” said Menear. “It was harder with volleyball because I knew (her volleyball career) was over.”
Menear, who will take a week off from swimming, is looking forward to swimming for the Crimson Tide.
“I’m more excited to train in college than leaving high school,” added Menear.
Menear exits as Mapletown’s most-decorated female athlete in a sport that the district doesn’t sponsor a team. Though she was a team of one, Menear acknowledged those around her who made her stellar career possible.
“My parents, taking me to swimming for the past 12 years of my life. It’s such a sacrifice with two other kids. Props to them for the sacrifice,” praised Menear. “And my coach, Renee Riggs. I moved here in fourth grade. Her program has made me love swimming.
“I don’t think I’d really be where I am talentwise if not for her.
“And, thank God. I am able to spread his love doing what I love.”
Laurel Highlands senior Ella Ciez closed out her career on the medals stand after she finished eighth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:06.71. She was seventh in the prelim swim with a time of 1:06.31.
Ciez accomplished her pre-meet expectations.
“My plan was I wanted to medal in one of my last high school meets. I was content with it,” said Ciez. “My time was okay, but neither were my best times.
“I wanted to enjoy my last high school meet and make the most of it.”
Ciez won seven PIAA medals in eight opportunities.
“It’s unreal (her high school career) is actually over. But, I’m ready for the next chapter,” said Ciez, who will swim at Cleveland State.
Ciez still has a couple of YMCA meets, but plans to join the track team when her season is over.
“We won the section title last year. We’re looking to win this year,” said Ciez.
Elizabeth Forward senior Maddy McClain finished eighth in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:23.97.
Uniontown freshman Hannah Foster advanced to the ‘B’ final of the 100 breaststroke and placed 16th overall with a time of 1:09.90.
Ringgold sophomore Natalie Noll just missed the 100 backstroke consolation final after finishing 17th with a time of 1:00.40.
California senior Anastasia Georgagis placed 21st in the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.42. Elizabeth Forward senior Riley McLaughlin was 28th in the same race with a time of 1:11.08.
