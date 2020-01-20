The Mount Pleasant girls traveled to Yough Monday night and the Lady Vikings returned home with a 34-10 Section 3-AAAA victory.
The Lady Vikings (2-7, 3-12) led 10-2, 15-6 and 25-7 at the quarter breaks.
Hannah Gesinski led Mount Pleasant with 11 points.
Yough slips to 0-9 in the section and 3-13 overall.
