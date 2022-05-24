NORTH HUNTINGDON -- Elizabeth Forward scored two insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth inning Wednesday afternoon for a 4-1 victory against West Mifflin in the WPIAL Class AAAA softball quarterfinals.
Belle Vernon, though, was unable to muster much offense in the second game of the playoff doubleheader in a 1-0 loss to Burrell in 11 innings.
The second-seeded Lady Warriors (15-3) and the third-seeded Lady Bucs (12-1) return to Norwin on Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the semifinals.
"We have another day, another game on Wednesday," said Elizabeth Forward coach Harry Rutherford. "We know each other so well. We played so many times."
Elizabeth Forward broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the third inning.
Julia Johnson opened the inning with a sharp double to right-center field and came around to score on Lauren Voy's single. Winning pitcher Shelby Telegdy followed with a single and Gracie Smith loaded the bases with an infield single.
West Mifflin pitcher Addison Hilligsberg managed to escape any further damage with a force out at home and a comebacker to the mound.
"We didn't take advantage of a big inning when we needed to," said Rutherford.
The Lady Warriors doubled their lead in the bottom of the fourth inning when Maddie Best walked with one out, moved to second on a fielder's choice and scored when Carlie Soukup's single to right field was misplayed.
Elizabeth Forward added two more key runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Smith was safe on an infield error with one out. She scored on Brooke Markland's husting triple. Markland then scored on Bella Gimiliano's infield ground out.
"You need those extra insurance runs, especially with what happened (in the seventh inning)," said Rutherford.
Telegdy shut down the West Mifflin offense through the first six innings with just one hit and two baserunners. She walked Auroro Rosso with two outs in the top of the first inning and stranded her at second after a stolen base. Abigail singled with one out in the second inning, but Telegdy induced two infield fly balls to end the inning.
Telegdy retired the side in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings, striking out five over the span.
The Lady Titans' best threat came in their final at-bat.
Rosso singled to open the inning and moved to second on Addison Hilligsberg's ground out. Jaslyn Guenther singled Rosso home. Farmer kept the inning alive with a single.
Both runners advanced on an infield ground out, and Telegdy clinched the victory with her seventh strikeout.
"Her fastball was good. We thought we had a tight strike zone, but you have to adjust to that," said Rutherford. "Shelby was pretty much putting the ball where I wanted it."
The second game was a classic pitchers' duel between Belle Vernon's Talia Ross and Burrell's Katie Armstrong.
The difference was a misplayed ground ball in the bottom of the 11th inning.
Abby Larko was at second base when Rae Seibert bunted in front of the plate. The errant throw allowed Larko to score from second with the game's only run.
"This is a tough one," said Belle Vernon coach Tom Rodriguez. "I'm having a tough time deciphering this one. We give up one unearned run.
"One little thing will make the difference."
Ross allowed only two hits in the 11-inning loss, and the lone run was unearned after a throwing error. She struck out 17, walked one and hit one batter.
"She did really well today," Rodriguez said of Ross.
Armstrong allowed four hits: a double and triple to Maren Metikosh and singles to Lauren VanDivner and Gracie Sokol.
The right-hander struck out 21, including the side in second, fifth and seventh innings. She had at least one strikeout in each inning.
"She was tough with that change-up," Rodriguez said of Armstrong. "We worked on the change-up. We struggled there."
The international tiebreaker was used when the teams reached the 10th inning with the batter who made the final out in the previous inning placed at second base.
Mia Zubovic started a second in the top of the 10th inning for Belle Vernon (12-8). She moved to third on Sokol's sacrifice bunt, but Armstrong ended the inning with back-to-back strikeouts.
Bray Jones opened at second base for the Lady Bucs in the bottom of the inning. Alanna Miller popped up her sacrifice bunt attempt, caught by catcher Mia Zubovic. Ross, like Armstrong, closed the inning.
Ava Zubovic was able to bunt Ross over to third base in the top of the 11th inning, but Armstrong stranded her third runner at third base with a strikeout and ground out.
Metikosh doubled in the first inning and tripled in the sixth inning, both with two outs, but was stranded on a strikeout.
"I feel bad for our seniors on a loss like that," said Rodriguez.
