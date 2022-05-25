NORTH HUNTINGDON — Burrell errantly played a couple doubles into a pair of runs in the bottom of the second inning Wednesday afternoon to help Elizabeth Forward advance to the WPIAL Class AAAA softball championship with a 2-1 victory.
The Lady Warriors play the Montour-Beaver winner on Thursday, June 2, at Cal U’s Lilley Field.
“I’m 1-1 in championship games,” said Elizabeth Forward coach Harry Rutherford. “I hope to see Beaver. We had them in a playoff game last year and lost. We want a rematch with them.”
Gracie Smith dropped a wind-aided double into short right field to open the bottom of the second inning and hustled to third on an errant throw to second base.
Brooke Markland followed by dropping a double down the left field line to score Smith. The throw to second sailed into right field and Markland hustled around third to score the second run of the inning.
“Those were bad throwing errors. We made the decision to run on their outfielders. We kept running,” said Rutherford.
The Lady Warriors got their third double of the game when Julia Johnson’s fly ball landed just inside fair territory down the left field line, but Katie Armstrong killed the rally with a strikeout.
The Lady Bucs cut the deficit in half with a run in the top of the sixth inning.
Bella Stewart singled to right field with one out, just beating Carlee Soukup’s throw. Left fielder Maddie Best nearly ran down Pyper Ferres’ sinking line drive, but the ball tipped off her extended glove for a single.
Best followed with a nice running grab into the left-center gap on Braelyn Jones’ line drive.
“That was a spectacular catch. After not making the (diving) catch, she made the catch she needed to,” praised Best.
Cassidy Novak followed with an infield ground ball, but the throw was trapped and Stewart beat the relay to the plate for the run.
The Lady Warriors had runners at first and second with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, but Armstrong again pitched out of trouble with a strikeout.
Telegdy didn’t allow Burrell any chance for a late inning comeback with a strikeout, ground out to shortstop and line drive to third baseman Julia Johnson.
Telegdy allowed just three hits and walked one, while striking out seven.
“Shelby was hitting her spots. She was on. We didn’t know how good of a hitting team they were. It was tough to tell how good they were in the Belle Vernon game,” said Rutherford. “This was her game. She came in and was strong.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.