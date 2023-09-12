CONNELLSVILLE -- Brooklyn Baldensperger spotted visiting Elizabeth Forward a 2-0 lead in the first half Monday and the goals stood up in the second half for a 4-1 Section 2-AAA victory at Connellsville.
Baldensperger received a Giovanna Ferraro cross over the back row of the Connellsville defense to the left of goalkeeper Sarah Tinkey and chipped the ball over Tinkey's challenge for the opening goal at 29:06.
Baldensperger doubled the visitors' lead a few minutes later when she roofed a shot from Tinkey's left into the top-right corner of the goal for a 2-0 lead.
The Lady Falcons (2-2-0, 3-4-0) were able to apply offensive pressure in the first half, especially on runs by Addison Bandemer and Rylee Leasher, but, had no goals to show for the effort.
"I'm proud of the effort. They didn't quite. It was very positive," said Connellsville coach Jeff Puskar. "Early on we had nice crosses, but didn't have anyone on the other end."
Connellsville regrouped at halftime and its offensive pressure finally paid dividends when Grace Bosnic's free kick from midfield looped over the defense and was received by Rylee Leasher. Leasher popped the ball over Addyson Davis to cut the deficit in half with 29:30 left in the match.
The Lady Warriors increased the lead back to two goals after Ferraro was left all alone in front of Tinkey and buried her shot for a 3-1 lead with 27:17 left.
The Lady Falcons, to their credit, fought right back and nearly scored a minute later. Connellsville was unable to get a solid foot on the ball as players scrambled in front of Davis and the ball was eventually cleared.
Elizabeth Forward (3-0-0, 4-1-0) added an insurance goal with just over five minutes left in the match. Caylin Seabol broke down the slot and converted a pass from Tinkey's left for a 4-1 lead.
"They finished and we didn't," said Puskar. "Give them time and they will punish you. We need to get in their kitchen and limit their opportunities."
The section victory comes on the heels of a 5-0 non-section loss Saturday to Mount Pleasant.
"(The loss to Mount Pleasant) was humbling," said Elizabeth Forward first year coach Sotiri Tsourekis. "We got to see who we are not to be and who we need to be."
Tsourekis said he and his squad are still a work in progress on "who we need to be."
"We're not deep into the season. We're still in a feeling out phase," explained Tsourekis. "I want to bring to Elizabeth Forward more stinginess, more tempo, more control."
Puskar sees the performance as another step forward in the push for a playoff berth.
"This is a step (forward). We're still young. We're learning as we go along," said Puskar.
