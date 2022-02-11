The Elizabeth Forward girls have their sights set on winning the Section 5-AA title, and took a step in that direction Thursday night with a 73-60 victory at Uniontown.
The Lady Warriors remain unbeaten in section play and close the schedule against Thomas Jefferson.
Elizabeth Forward scored most of its points with first-place finishes with Hailey Yurkovich having a hand in four of those top placings for 24 points.
Yurkovich won the 200 IM in a WPIAL Class AA provisional qualifying time of 2:20.18. She returned to the pool a little later for a first-place finish in the 500 freestyle with a provisional time of 5:38.79.
Her time in the 500 freestyle was a mere .79 seconds shy of the automatic qualifying time.
She joined Emma Durant, Katie Glessner and Madison Alessio to open the meet with a first-place finish in the 200 medley relay in 2:08.53.
Yurkovich finished her meet by swimming the anchor leg of the 200 freestyle relay to a winning time of 1:51.91, a provisional qualifying time.
Swimmers have through the Feb. 19 to post a time for the district championship, so Yurkovich has a couple more opportunities to get faster.
"I look to drop more time," said Yurkovich. "I want to be under 5:10 in the 500 freestyle. I was under 5:10 last year and finished eighth in the state."
Yurkovich isn't sure what her second individual event will be, but is leaning towards the 200 freestyle.
"I'm sitting good in both freestyles. I want to try to get my 200 IM time down," said Yurkovich. "I want to be in the top three in the 200 freestyle, again. I was third last year."
Yurkovich, a senior, was a sophomore when the Lady Warriors won the WPIAL Class AA team title in 2020. The district final moved to Upper St. Clair last year because of pandemic restrictions, but the championship returns to Pitt's Trees Pool this year.
"I liked Upper St. Clair," said Yurkovich. "Pitt is not a bad pool. We've put a lot of effort in there. Two years ago we won the team title. That's a big core memory for us."
Glessner (200 freestyle, 2:16.71) and Alessio (50 freestyle, 27.78; 100 freestyle, 1:02.93) both won two individual events for the Lady Warriors.
Madelyn King celebrated her senior night the Lady Raiders' lone individual first-place finishes, winning the 100 butterfly in 1:09.86 and the 100 backstroke in a provisional qualifying time of 1:07.38.
Uniontown's Kyleigh Kelley, Shelby Tressler, Zaya McCune and Haylee Syner won the 400 freestyle relay in 5:18.93.
Jacquelyn Jeffreys joined Madelyn Murtha, King and Kelley to a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay. Jeffreys, King, Murtha and Kelley finished second in the 200 freestyle relay.
Jeffreys was second in the 100 freestyle and third in the 200 freestyle.
Jeffreys is a sophomore, but in her first year of swimming. She's looking to do what every other swimmer wants to accomplish: cut time in her events.
"I want to take my times down," said Jeffreys. "I want to get to 2:25 in the 200 freestyle. My fastest time is 2:27. I did the relay before the (200 freestyle) and is was tired from it. It slowed me down.
"I'd like to be at 1:06 in the 100 freestyle, but 1:07 would be alright. I'm pacing myself in the (100 freestyle). I need to sprint in it."
The two teams will meet Friday at the Section 5-AA meet hosted by Elizabeth Forward.
