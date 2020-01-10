Elizabeth Forward scored all the points they needed in the first 16 minutes Thursday night to return home from Yough with a 60-20 Section 3-AAAA victory.
Elizabeth Forward (4-2, 6-5) led 34-8 at halftime and outscored the Lady Cougars in the second half, 26-12.
Anna Resnik scored a game-high 20 points for the Lady Warriors. Brooke Markland (14) and Abby Bickerton (13) were also in double figures.
Laney Gerdich scored five points for Yough (0-6, 3-10).
