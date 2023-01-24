Elizabeth Forward put the game away with 26 points in the second quarter for a 64-17 road victory Monday night against Uniontown in a Section 3-AAAA game.
The Lady Warriors (8-0, 13-4) held Uniontown to single digits in each quarter.
Elizabeth Forward's Michelle Jellison scored a game-high 14 points. Addison Nigut finished with 31 points and Alyssa Terza added 10.
Azariah Wilson finished with 10 points for Uniontown (1-7, 1-15).
Belle Vernon 71, Ringgold 24 -- The Lady Leopards built a 22-0 lead in the first quarter and didn't look back for a Section 3-AAAA road victory.
Belle Vernon (7-1, 11-6) built a 41-5 halftime lead.
Jenna Dawson paced the Lady Leopards with a game-high 15 points. Presleigh Colditz finished with 13 points and Kenzi Seliga added 10.
Angelina Massey led the Lady Rams (2-6, 4-12) with 13 points.
Oakland Catholic 62, Connellsville 15 -- Oakland Catholic scored 28 points in the first quarter for a Section 3-AAAAA victory against the visiting Lady Falcons.
Halena Hill led Oakland Catholic (8-0, 15-2) with a game-high 13 points. Ten of 13 players scored for the home team.
Hillary Claycomb scored 10 points for Connellsville (0-8, 3-14).
Chartiers-Houston 58, Beth-Center 23 -- The Lady Bucs scored 42 points in the second half for a Section 4-AA victory against the visiting Lady Bulldogs.
Chartiers-Houston (7-1, 11-6) led 16-12 at halftime and then pulled away in the final 16 minutes.
Callie Dorsey and Violet Trump both scored seven points for Beth-Center (1-7, 4-13).
Anna Thomas led Chartiers-Houston with 15 points. Allison Wingard finished with 13 points.
Yough 37, Ligonier Valley 25 -- The Lady Cougars took a break from section play with a win against the visiting Lady Rams.
Yough (8-8) led 13-8, 23-12 and 33-14 at the quarter breaks.
Laney Gerdich led the way for the Lady Cougars with a game-high 15 points. Hailey Bock finished with 10 points.
Lyla Barr scored 10 points for Ligonier Valley (2-12).
McGuffey 68, Jefferson-Morgan 23 -- The Lady Rockets lost a non-section game to the visiting Lady Highlanders.
McGuffey (12-5) held Jefferson-Morgan to single digits in each quarter.
Ava Wood scored 12 points for the Lady Rockets (0-16).
McGuffey's Taylor Schumacher finished with a game-high 21 points. Madison Gaso added 13.
South Park 62, Mount Pleasant 46 -- Tiffany Zelmore scored a game-high 27 points, but the Lady Eagles returned home with a non-section victory.
South Park (9-9) led 11-3, 28-14 and 53-28 at the quarter breaks.
Maddie Graham (19), Ella Clifford (16), and Andrea Kuczma (12) all finished in double figures for South Park.
Mount Pleasant goes to 11-6 overall.
Fort Cherry 38, West Greene 30 -- The Lady Rangers led 23-18 at halftime and added three points to their advantage in the third quarter for a non-section road win.
Kasie Meek led the Lady Pioneers (9-6) with 12 points. Lexi Six added nine points.
Laney Staub finished with 17 points for Fort Cherry (11-6).
Boys basketball
Southmoreland 76, Ligonier Valley 56 -- The Scotties scored 46 points in the middle two quarters for a non-section road victory against the Rams.
Ligonier Valley (3-14) led 14-13 after the first quarter. Southmoreland pull away to a 59-43 lead after three quarters.
Noah Felentzer finished with a game-high 25 points for the Scotties (11-5). Ty Keffer scored 18 points and Ronnie Collins added 13.
Hayden Sierocky paced the Rams with 22 points. Chet Dillaman (14) and Parker Hollick (11) also finished in double figures.
Charleroi 63, Frazier 53 -- The Cougars led 20-12 after the first quarter and then held off a second-half rally by the Commodores.
Charleroi (8-9) increased its advantage to 32-19 at halftime. Frazier outscored the visitors in the second half, 34-31.
Bryce Large (16), Brock Henderson (12), Jackson Kerenko (11), and Ben Shields (11) all scored in double figures for the Cougars.
Brennen Stewart scored a game-high 19 points for Frazier (2-15). Keyshaun Thompson finished with 18 points.
Women's basketball
California (Pa.) 87, Seton Hill 80 -- Ciaira Loyd dished out a near-record 18 assists to lead the visiting Vulcans to a PSAC West Conference road victory.
Loyd's assist total was the second-most in conference history. She added 11 points for a double-double.
Halley Herrington led California (7-5, 11-7) with a career-high 23 points. She also made a career-high seven 3-pointers. Allycia Harris finished with a season-high 19 points. Rajah Fink (16) and Jordan Smith (11) also scored in double figures.
Brownsville graduate Alie Seto led the Griffins (6-6, 13-8) with 20 points and seven rebounds. Christiane Frye finished with 17 points and Hallie Cowan added 16.
Men's basketball
California (Pa.) 66, Seton Hill 56 -- A late-game 12-5 run carried the visiting Vulcans to a PSAC West-Conference road victory.
California improves to 5-7 in the conference and 8-10 overall. The Griffins go to 6-6 in the PSAC West and 11-7 overall.
The Vulcans' Keith Palek III scored a game-high 17 points and finished with a double-double by grabbing a career-high 18 rebounds. Jermaine Hall Jr. finished with 15 points and nine rebounds. Cam Polak added 12 points.
Samuel Tabe led Seton Hill with 15 points and nine rebounds. Drew Green added 11 points.
