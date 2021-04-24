Grace Smith drove in the game's only run in the top of the sixth inning and Kailey Larcinese made the slim advantage stand Friday afternoon in Elizabeth Forward's 1-0 non-section victory at Seneca Valley.
Larcinese struck out 10 and scattered three hits as the Lady Warriors improve to 10-2 overall.
Smith and Resnik doubled for Elizabeth Forward.
Maddie Gross struck out seven for Seneca Valley (6-5).
High school baseball
Bentworth 9, Monessen 4 -- The Bearcats pulled away with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning for a non-section victory over the visiting Greyhounds.
Landon Urcho struck out nine and walked two over five innings for the win. Christian May finished the game to earn the save.
Noah Martin led Bentworth (2-9) with a bases-loaded triple in a four-run bottom of the first inning. He added two more RBI later in the game.
Kody Kuhns had a pair of hits and two RBI for Monessen (1-7). James Thomas and losing pitcher Jack Sacco both had a single and double.
