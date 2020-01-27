The West Mifflin girls traveled to Elizabeth Forward Monday night and returned home with a 52-27 Section 3-AAAA victory.
The Lady Titans (7-4, 9-8) led 13-7, 27-12 and 42-15 at the quarter breaks.
West Mifflin's Lauren Yuhas scored a game-high 15 points. Falynn Carr finished with 12 and Shelby Genes added 10.
Abby Bickerton led the Warriors with 13 points.
