WASHINGTON TWP. -- Elizabeth Forward and Belle Vernon were considered the top two softball teams in Section 2-AAAA entering the 2023 season
Elizabeth Forward got the inside track on the section crown Wednesday afternoon with a 5-2 win at Belle Vernon
“We are the top two teams (in the section) and it is always tough to win here,” said Elizabeth Forward coach Harry Rutherford. “It is tough to win the first game (of the season series).
“If you lose (this game), now it is all on them. We know if they beat us (on April 28), it is probably a section tie (at worst).”
EF (3-0, 6-0) jumped out to a quick start in the first inning with five hits and taking advantage of two Belle Vernon errors to plate four runs.
“It is tough when you start the game with an error,” said Belle Vernon coach Tom Rodriguez. “They hit the ball well today, and we played good (defense) the rest of the game.”
With the Lady Warriors leading 1-0, Bella Gimiliano doubled in two runs and then scored the fourth run of the inning on an RBI single by Alivia Grimm.
“The plan was to get off to a fast start,” said Rutherford. “Any time you put runs on a good team, they may look over their shoulder.
To put four runs up, it was a good way to start.”
Belle Vernon (3-1, 6-2) got on the board in the bottom of the inning when Mia Zubovic singled in Gracie Sokol, and the Lady Leps seemed primed to have a big inning in the bottom of the third.
Alexa Daniels walked with one out, Gracie Sokol singled and Maren Metikosh walked to load the bases.
Elizabeth Forward pitcher Shelby Telegdy walked Zubovic to bring Daniels home to make the score 4-2, but Telegdy settled down to get the next two batters out.
“She limited the damage,” Rutherford said of Telegdy. "She knows when we get to 2-2, we are going after the hitter.”
Gimiliano recorded her third RBI of the game in the top of the fifth inning when she singled in Telegdy to give the Lady Warriors a 5-2 lead, but Belle Vernon threatened in the bottom of the inning.
Daniels and Sokol singled to lead off the inning, but Telegdy got the next three batters out to end the threat.
Between those three outs and then retiring the side in order in both the sixth and seventh innings, Telegdy got the last nine Belle Vernon batters out.
Rutherford noted the importance of not letting Metikosh, Belle Vernon's best hitter, get another at-bat in the last inning.
“We didn’t want to give No. 7 a chance,” Rutherford said of Metikosh. “I told (Telegdy) to go after those three (batters) and not give (Metikosh) a shot.”
Telegdy scatted five hits, all singles, over seven innings and struck out nine batters.
“That’s the most we have struck out all year,” said Rodriguez. “We had the bases loaded with one out out and got one run, then had first and second and we don’t score.
“A key is timely hitting, but we just didn’t get them today.”
Julia Resnik led Elizabeth Forward with three singles. Gimiliano had a double and single, while both Lauren Vay and Telegdy both had two singles each.
Sokol led Belle Vernon with three singles.
