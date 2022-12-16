The Elizabeth Forward girls basketball team upset Beaver to make the 2021 WPIAL Class AAAA semifinals and earn a trip to the PIAA tournament.
- By Bill Hughes For the Herald-Standard
Friday, December 16, 2022 2:24 AM
Updated: December 16, 2022 @ 2:20 am
Friday, December 16, 2022 2:24 AM
With two starters back, as well as several key players who earned time last season, it is a safe bet that eighth-year Elizabeth Forward head coach Krystal Gibbs is excited.
However, Gibbs knows nothing is handed to anyone and expects her team to work hard as the Lady Warriors aim for their goals.
“While my expectations don’t change much from season to season, our first goal is to be competitive in the section,” said Gibbs. “Once this is established, we move to wanting to win the section and make the playoffs.
“We also want to win the WPIAL and see what we could do in the states.”
The two returning starters are senior Joselyn Dawson and junior Alyssa Terza.
“Joselyn has a very calm poise to her that will benefit our team,” Gibbs said. “She sunk big free throws in our Beaver game, is a strong player and drives well to the hoop.
“Alyssa is built to be a forward in high school basketball, but she can shoot like a guard.”
Gibbs is looking at both as leaders.
“Right now, I look for leadership out of my lone senior Joselyn Dawson,” Gibbs said. “However, Alyssa Terza is really coming into a vocal leadership role on the team, as well.”
Two other key returners are sophomores Chloe Zombek and Michelle Jellison.
“Chloe played big minutes for us and is very smart with the ball,” said Gibbs. “Michelle will be in a big man position and did a lot of work in the offseason to refine her basketball skills and her physical fitness.”
The Lady Warriors are in Section 3-AAAA with Belle Vernon, Laurel Highlands, Ringgold, Southmoreland, Uniontown and West Mifflin.
“The top teams in the section are Belle Vernon, Southmoreland and hopefully, we are in there, as well,” Gibbs said. “For us to be successful, we will have to play with grit, tenaciousness, comradery and poise.
“If we do, they will win games, enjoy playing and developing relationships with their teammates.”
