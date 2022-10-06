CONNELLSVILLE -- The Elizabeth Forward girls scored two goals in the first three minutes of the second half on its way to a 4-0 road victory Wednesday night over Connellsville.
The Lady Warriors (11-1-1) keep their Section 2-AAA title hopes alive, improving to 10-0-1 in the section. Elizabeth Forward has section matches remaining with Thomas Jefferson (9-1-0), Belle Vernon and Laurel Highlands.
The Lady Falcons (6-9-0) are 6-6-0 in the section and are in a fight for the final two playoff berths with Ringgold (6-4-1), Belle Vernon (5-5-0) and Laurel Highlands (5-6-0).
Connellsville has section matches remaining on the road at Albert Gallatin and at home with Laurel Highlands next week.
"Laurel Highlands is the big one here," said Connellsville coach Jeff Puskar. "The LH game is the biggie. I felt at the beginning of the season that game could mean something."
Elizabeth Forward coach Brandon Gerba credited a halftime adjustment to the second half goals after a scoreless first half.
"We added an extra forward up top, playing to our speed. I didn't want the game to hang around (scoreless)," said Gerba. "The three forwards allowed them to connect (passes) instead of going over top of them.
"Our three forwards, give them space and they will make you pay."
The Lady Warriors pressed from the opening kickoff of the second half and the offensive pressure created from the halftime adjustment led to Brooklyn Baldensperger's goal at just 1:32 into the half. Baldensperger chipped a shot from close in on the right wing high into the net, although Connellsville keeper Sadie Clark got a hand on the ball.
The visitors doubled its lead 94 seconds later when Mia Valerio won a battle in front of the net and punched a shot past Clark.
"I told the girls at halftime the first five minutes are the most important in a 0-0 game," said Puskar. "We can't put (Sadie Clark) in that position."
Giovanna Ferraro deflected a shot off Clark's hands for a 3-0 lead at 27:33, and Rhyann Smith's pass behind the defense set up Valerio for her second goal with 23:40 left in the match.
The offensive adjustment made by Gerba also increased the Lady Warriors' defensive pressure.
"That formation adds an extra defender in the back," said Gerba. "They came out in the second half and took care of their jobs."
Puskar was disappointed with the loss, but not the effort put forth by his squad.
"We weren't pretty (in the first half). We weren't giving them anything in the box," said Puskar. "I'm proud of the girls' effort."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.