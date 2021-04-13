Kailey Larcinese accounted for every out Monday afternoon in Elizabeth Forward’s 11-0 win in five innings over visiting Laurel Highlands.
Larcinese recorded 15 strikeouts and was just two misplayed balls from hurling a perfect game.
Larcinese, Grace Smith, Carlee Soukup and Shelby Telegdy all drove home two runs for the Lady Warriors (4-0, 6-2). Larcinese and Grace Smith both finished with a double and single.
Julie Cooper took the loss.
Carmichaels 12, Charleroi 2 — Carmichaels closed with seven run in the top of the seventh inning and the Lady Mikes returned home from Charleroi with a victory in Section 3-AA action.
The game was tied at 1-1 through four innings when the Lady Mikes (2-0, 4-3) regained the lead with four runs in the top of the fifth inning.
The Lady Cougars (1-2, 2-5) added a run in their last at-bat.
Carlee Roberts led Carmichaels with a double, single and three runs scored. Sophia Zalar finished with three hits, two runs and an RBI. Mia Ranieri drove in a pair of runs, and Grace Brown had a pair of singles, an RBI and scored a run.
Emma Holaren allowed one earned run on five hits and six walks, striking out 11.
Riley Jones had a triple, single and RBI for Charleroi. Jocelyn Polonoli added a double.
Kylie Quigley allowed seven earned runs on 12 hits and five walks. She struck out eight.
California 4, Bentworth 3 — Ella Ziglear and Mylaina Pendo both drove in two runs in top of the seventh inning and the Lady Trojans’ Kera Urick withstood a late Bentworth rally in the bottom of the inning for a Section 2-AA road victory.
Jordyn Cruse and Tylie Perok both doubled for California (2-0, 2-2).
Bentworth slips to 1-3 in the section and 1-4 overall.
High school baseball
Greensburg Central Catholic 12, Monessen 1 — David Zach doubled, singled and was the winning pitcher as the Centurions defeated host Mosessen in a five-inning Section 2-A game.
Greensburg C.C. scored two runs in the first and three in the second to take a 5-0 lead.
Zach pitched 3.2 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
Dylan Sebek contributed three hits, including a double, for the Centurions, which also got a triple from Ryan Appleby and two hits from Max Kallock.
Dante DeFelices singled twice for the Greyhounds (1-2, 1-4) who scored their lone run in the bottom of the fifth. Losing pitcher Josh Arnold went 3.1 innings.
Waynesburg Central 8, Charleroi 5 — The visiting Raiders scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning to rally for a Section 4-AAA road victory over the Cougars.
Charleroi (1-2, 1-3) led 3-2 after three innings, but Waynesburg Central countered with two runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Charleroi tied the game with a run in the bottom of the fourth inning and regained the lead with a solo run in the bottom of the fifth.
Logan Higgins picked up the win for the Raiders (1-2, 1-3) and Lincoln Pack earned the save.
Ross Jones and Matt Ankrom both drove in two runs for Waynesburg. Pack had three doubles and an RBI.
Usher took the loss and finished with two singles. Ethan Hadsell had a pair of singles and an RBI. Tyler O’Neill added two RBI.
