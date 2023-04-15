Uniontown committed nine errors in the first two innings and each miscue came across the plate to help visiting Elizabeth Forward return home with a 15-0 victory in Section 2-AAAA action Friday night at Bailey Park.
The Lady Warriors combined eight hits and five errors in their opening at-bat to roll out to a 9-0 lead.
Elizabeth Forward loaded the bases with one out and Lauren Vay's double brought all three home.
Khloey Wakefield speared Cassidee Fitterer's line drive for the second out, but Carlee Soukup's single brought Vay home and kept the inning alive.
Soukup moved up a base when the ground ball was mishandled in the outfield and she came around to scored on another error.
Julia Resnik had an RBI single and Bella Gimiliano drove in the final two runs with a single.
"We've been pounding the ball incredibly, especially in the first inning," said Elizabeth Forward coach Harry Rutherford. "You throw up runs on the other team, they panic."
Uniontown coach Jason White said his game plan was to keep Elizabeth Forward hitters inside the park and to make plays defensively.
"We're young on the corners. We don't have enough experience for the game we were calling," said White. "When you face a team like that, the goal is to keep it in the yard. I absolutely expected the ball to be hit today."
White continued, adding, "(The nine-run first inning) was too big of a hole to climb. It's demoralizing if I let it be, and I won't.
"We've been playing a lot of sound games this year. That kept us in the section."
Elizabeth Forward nearly batted around in the top of the second and threatened to invoke the mercy rule after three innings with four more runs.
Winning pitcher Shelby Telegdy brought home the only run of the four that didn't score on an error with a sacrifice fly.
Rutherford was pleased to see the Lady Warriors add to their advantage in the second inning.
"We put 10 runs up on Albert Gallatin in the first inning and that's what it ended up," said Rutherford. "We continue to accumulate runs."
Hannah Evans opened the top of the fourth inning with a single and advanced a base when the ball was mishandled in the outfield. She advanced to third on a passed ball.
Telegdy was safe on an infield hit and stole second. Evans scored on Resnik's sacrifice fly.
The final run scored in the fifth inning when Addison Musisko sprinted home on Abby Blank's infield single.
"That's the best hitting team we've seen this year. They are aggressive early in counts," said White.
Uniontown did not commit an error in the third and fifth innings, and gave up just one run on two hits.
Telegdy faced the minimum through two innings, although she allowed a two-out single to Sequoia Dunlap in the first inning. However, Dunlap was caught stealing to end the inning.
Telegdy retired the side in the second inning, but the Lady Raiders made some noise in the bottom of the third inning.
Kynzie Teets walked with one out and Gracie Rodeheaver singled with two outs, but Telegdy closed the threat when she retired Emmaleigh Noah on a fly ball to the shortstop.
Uniontown had a runner in scoring position with no outs in the fourth inning after Dunlap was safe on an error to open the inning and stole second with no throw.
However, Telegdy retired the side on strikeouts.
Telegdy left nothing to chance in the fifth inning with three more strikeouts. Telegdy struck out 11, allowed two hits and walked only one.
Rutherford said the early season Florida trip has the undefeated Lady Warriors (5-0, 8-0) ready to play any type of game.
"We're a good fielding team. We've played both types of games (blowouts and close games). They've gone up against good teams, big schools (in Florida)," said Rutherford, adding, "We may be a little better than I thought we'd be. We're hitting the ball a ton."
Noah, a freshman, allowed 12 hits, walked one, hit one batter and struck out one.
Both teams finish the first half of the section schedule early in the week when Elizabeth Forward plays Ringgold. The Lady Warriors then start the second half on Wednesday against Laurel Highlands. They also play non-section games against Greensburg Salem and West Mifflin.
Uniontown (3-2, 3-5) closes the first half with Belle Vernon.
"We will compete in this section," said White. "The top four teams make playoffs. Six or seven wins gets us in. If we handle our games like I feel we should, we should be there.
"We need to beat the teams we're supposed to beat."
