Beaver entered its WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal playoff game against visiting Elizabeth Forward as one of just two unbeaten girls basketball teams in the district.
The eighth-seeded Lady Warriors made the top-seeded Lady Bobcats work hard to maintain that perfect slate but the hosts pulled away down the stretch for a 49-36 victory.
Emma Pavelek scored a game-high 23 points for Beaver (18-0) and Maddi Weiland tallied 10 points.
Beaver advances to Tuesday's semifinals where it will host No. 4 Knoch at 6 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward held an 11-9 lead after one quarter but the Lady Bobcats clawed their way into the lead in the second quarter with an 11-5 edge for a 20-16 halftime advantage.
Beaver bumped the gap up slightly in the third quarter but still found itself with a tenuous 35-28 lead.
The Lady Bobcats finally fended off the Lady Warriors with a 14-8 edge in the final frame.
Haven Briggs paced Elizabeth Forward (8-6) with 11 points and Anna Resnik added 10 points.
Neshannock 72, California 16 -- Top-seeded Neshannock out-scored visiting Califoria 31-3 in the second quarter in rolling to a WPIAL Class AA quarterfinal victory.
The eighth-seeded Lady Trojans trailed 17-7 after one period then found themselves facing a daunting 48-10 halftime deficit.
The Lady Lancers (15-2) will host fourth-seeded Sewickley Academy in a semifinal game 6.m. Tuesday.
Marian Haggerty tossed in a game-high 29 points for Neshannock. Neleh Nogay had 14 points and Addi Watts added 11 points.
Makayla Boda scored seven points to lead the way for California (11-4).
