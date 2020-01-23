Uniontown had a six-point lead after the first quarter, but Penn-Trafford rallied for a 59-38 victory on Thursday in Section 3-AAAAA action at AJ Everhart Memorial Gymnasium.
The Lady Red Raiders’ Mya Murray had 22 points on eight field goals, including two 3-pointer, and was 4 of 5 from the foul line. Teammate Abigail Bellina added seven points on two field goals, and was 3 of 4 at the line.
The Lady Warriors’ Bella Long scored a game-high 23 points on eight field goals, including four 3-pointers, and was 3 of 4 at the line.
Uniontown (3-7, 4-13) had a 9-3 lead after the first, but Penn-Trafford (6-4, 10-5) used a 19-10 edge in the second quarter for a 22-19 halftime advantage. The Lady Warriors outscored the hosts, 20-7, in the third, and, 17-12, in the fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.