The Elizabeth Forward girls swimming team moved one meet closer to successfully defending their Section 5-AA title Thursday night with a 91-64 victory at Uniontown.
The Lady Warriors close the section Tuesday when they host Thomas Jefferson.
Elizabeth Forward received points from the entire lineup with Marleigh Bennett securing two first-place finishes by winning the 50 freestyle (25.78) and 100 butterfly (1:01.43). Both winning times met the WPIAL qualifying standard.
She was also on the victorious 200 freestyle relay that hit the qualifying standard with a time of 1:45.14. Bennett swam on the 400 freestyle relay that hit the qualifying time while doing so in exhibition.
"I didn't disappoint myself," Bennett said of her performance. "At this point of the season, we're only about times. I was close on my butterfly. I was a second off."
Bennett finished sixth in the 50 freestyle and eighth in the 100 freestyle last year in the WPIAL finals, but her event list might be different in this year's district meet.
"I might by a flyer now," said Bennett. "I need to be warmed up for the 50 freestyle and I'm never warmed up for it. I am warmed up for the 100 fly.
"I want the 50 freestyle (school) record. It's in the high 23s (seconds). I'd like one minute flat. But, 59-plus seems so much better than one minute."
The Lady Warriors' Kaelyn McClain is the two-time defending WPIAL gold medalist, but the senior's name is dotted across the most recent WPIAL performance list. She easily won the 500 freestyle in a qualifying time of 5:25.19. McClain swam the 100 backstroke in exhibition, but still met the qualifying standard.
"I'll most likely do the distance events, but my stroke events have good times, too," said McClain. "I feel I know what to expect to defend my title. Also, it's exciting since our girls have a real good chance, too. I've been focusing on the team and getting them on the top spot of the podium."
The Lady Warriors' Brooke Himich, Ashley McKernan, Maddy McClain and Ashlee Toth won the 200 medley relay in a qualifying time of 2:04.72. Toth (200 freestyle, 2:05.32, WPIAL; 100 freestyle, 56.49, WPIAL) and Hailey Yurkovich (200 IM, 2:18.46, WPIAL) both had first-place finishes. Jamie Belding (50 freestyle) and Yurkovich (100 backstroke) met the WPIAL time standard.
California's Anastasia Georgagis had two qualifying swims after finishing the 200 freestyle in 2:08.13 and in the 100 butterfly, despite catching a mouthful of water from another swimmer's wake, with a time of 1:06.13. The freshman will have her pick of events when she finally makes the decision in a week.
"I've qualified for everything but the 500 freestyle," said Georgagis, adding, "My times area where I want to be in the butterfly and breaststroke.
"I want to get under a minute in the butterfly and 1:10 in the breaststroke, and make states."
Josephine Maher (100 backstroke, 1:29.65) and Caitlin Michelangelo (100 breastroke, 1:33.16) finished first for the Lady Raiders, as did Abigail Strauser, Phawn Varndell, Maher and Madelyn King in the 400 freestyle relay (5:02.74).
Freshman Sophie Zimcosky finished fourth in the 200 IM (2:45.11) and third in the butterfly (1:15.94). She was also on the third-place 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
"My time in the 200 IM was okay, not my best. The 100 butterfly, that was rough, it was," said Zimcosky.
No Lady Raider has qualified for the WPIAL meet, but Zimcosky feels she is still meeting her season goals.
"I can see myself improving every meet. That's the best I can do," said Zimcosky.
