The Elizabeth Forward offense kept lighting up the scoreboard Monday afternoon with a 15-0 Section 2-AAAA victory against visiting Ringgold.
The Lady Warriors (0-6, 1-8) scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, and six in both the second and third innings for the mercy rule victory.
Winning pitcher Shelby Telegdy belted a home run, finished with two hits and drove in three runs. She also hurled a three-inning perfect game with three strikeouts.
Cassidee Fitterer hit a home run, drove in four runs and scored twice. Alivia Grimm had two RBI. Julie Resnik finished with a double and triple.
Mount Pleasant 6, Ligonier Valley 2 -- Sophia Smithnosky drove in two runs and struck out five in the Lady Vikings' Section 3-AAA victory over the visiting Lady Rams.
Addison Reese and Krista Brunson each drove in a run for Mount Pleasant (3-2, 7-5). Ella Alakson finished with two singles.
Ligonier Valley goes to 3-2 in the section and 5-3 overall.
Charleroi 16, Fort Cherry 1, 4 innings -- The Lady Cougars scored 10 runs in the bottom of the third inning to roll to a Section 3-AA home victory.
Rece Eddy, McKenna DeUnger, Madalynn Lancy, Sofia Celaschi and Avery Pendo all drove in two runs four Charleroi (4-1, 9-1). Riley Jones went 3-for-3 with three RBI and three runs scored.
Fort Cherry slips to 2-4 in the section and 3-5 overall.
Chartiers-Houston 13, Jefferson-Morgan 2, 6 innings -- The Lady Bucs put the Section 2-A game away with eight runs in the final two innings for a mercy rule victory against the Lady Rockets.
Chartiers-Houston improves to 5-1 in the section and 6-4 overall. Jefferson-Morgan is 3-3 in the section and 5-4 overall.
High school baseball
Mount Pleasant 16, Brownsville 1, 4 innings -- The Vikings made quick work of the visiting Falcons for a Section 4-AAA victory.
Cole Chatfield led Mount Pleasant (2-3, 5-4) with two singles, a double and three RBI. Connor Drzal and Brady Poole both had a double, single and three RBI. Jacob Kitz struck out seven in the victory.
Brownsville slips to 1-6 in the section and 2-7 overall.
South Fayette 9, Connellsville 2 -- The Lions scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning on their way to a Section 2-AAAAA victory over the visiting Falcons.
Logan Thomas drove in a run for Connellsville (2-3, 4-6). Thomas, Kace Shearer, Grayden Gillott and Anthony Piasecki each had a single to account for the Falcons' hits. Ethan Porreca took the loss.
South Fayette improves to 2-3 in the section and 9-3 overall
Latrobe 12, Albert Gallatin 0 -- The Wildcats shut out the visiting Colonials for a Section 2-AAAA victory.
Albert Gallatin goes to 0-5 in the section and 0-8 overall. Latrobe improves to 4-1 in the section and 6-4 overall.
Elizabeth Forward 4, Thomas Jefferson 3 -- The Warriors edged the Jaguars for a Section 3-AAAA road victory.
Elizabeth Forward is 3-2 in the section and 4-5 overall. Thomas Jefferson slips to 2-3 in the section and 6-5 overall.
Chartiers-Houston 15, Bentworth 5, 6 innings -- The Bucs secured the Section 1-AA mercy rule win with five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Bearcats (3-4, 6-5) scored twice in their first at-bat, but Chartiers-Houston countered with three runs in the bottom of the inning.
Bentworth tied the game with a run in the top of the third inning, only to have the Bucs come back with three runs in the bottom of the inning.
Bentworth scored single runs in both the fourth and fifth innings, while Chartiers-Houston plated four.
Anthony Romano sparked the Bucs with two singles, a double, three RBI and four runs scored. Nathan Christy also drove in three runs.
Burgettstown 15, Beth-Center 0, 4 innings -- The Blue Devils scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning and kept scoring for a Section 1-AA victory over the visiting Bulldogs.
Burgettstown (4-1, 5-1) scored five runs in the bottom of the second inning and added four run in both the third and fourth innings.
The Blue Devils' Tristan Roach went 3-for-3 with three RBI. Eric Kovach also was 3-for-3 with two RBI and four runs scored. Winning pitcher Andrew Bredel allowed just one hit with two walks and seven strikeouts.
Beth-Center goes to 2-5 in the section and 3-8 overall.
