Elizabeth Forward usually relies on the dominating pitching of Kailey Larcinese but it was the long ball that helped the top-seeded Lady Warriors rally for a 7-5 win over No. 8 Knoch in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal softball game at Plum High School on Monday.
Grace Smith belted a three-run homer, Anna Resnik hit a two-run shot and Larcinese helped her own cause with a blast of her own in a 10-hit EF attack. Brianna Sersevic had two hits.
Elizabeth Forward scored three runs in the first but the Lady Knights (10-8) tied it with three in the second and then put up two in the third to take a 5-3 lead.
The Lady Warriors (16-2) went back on top to stay with three runs in the fourth against losing pitcher Brynnae Coe for a 6-5 advantage and tacked on an insurance run in the fifth.
Larcinese gave up two earned runs on six hits with one walk and six strikeouts in earning the win and added two hits at the plate.
Coe had two hits, including a home run, for Knoch which also got two hits from Marissa Melius and an RBI from Bailey Rickenbrode.
The Lady Warriors advance to Wednesday’s semifinals where they will face No. 2 Beaver at a site and time to be determined.
Beaver 7, Yough 3 — Kayla Cornell homered and Anna Blum had a triple and two RBIs as unbeaten and second-seeded Beaver came back from an early deficit to defeat Yough in a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal game at Peterswood Park.
The seventh-seeded Lady Cougars (11-6) led 2-0 and 3-1 early on until the Lady Bobcats (15-0) struck for five runs in the bottom of the third to take the lead for good.
Winning pitcher Payton List gave up two earned runs on seven hits with five walks and seven strikeouts.
Bailey Nicol had two hits and an RBI for Beaver.
Sammie McGhee tripled, singled and knocked in a run, and Savannah Manns doubled for Yough which also got a hit and an RBI from Emma Augustine and two hits from McKenzie Pritts.
Augustine was the hard-luck losing pitcher, allowing just one earned run on five hits with a walk and eight strikeouts.
Baseball
Eden Christian 12, West Greene 2 — Brian Feldman went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and top-seeded Eden Christian scored in every inning on its way to a five-inning WPIAL Class A quarterfinal playoff win over No. 8 West Greene at Norwin High School.
The Warriors (16-4) scored four runs in the first off starting and losing pitcher Caleb Rice. They added three in the second, two in the third and fourth and one more to invoke the mercy rule in the bottom of the fifth.
Wining pitcher Logan McNelis pitched all five innings with eight strikeouts. He allowed two unearned runs and four hits.
Andrew Prouty had two hits and two RBIs for Eden Christian, Malachi Manges contributed a double and two RBIs and Ryan Aiken also knocked in a pair of runs. Luke Vittone added a double and an RBI.
Dalton Lucey had two hits for the Pioneers (10-6) whose only other hits were singles by Brayden Mooney and Hunter Hamilton.
