CONNELLSVILLE -- The Elizabeth Forward girls finished first in every event Thursday night to return home with a 100-79 Section 5-AA victory over Connellsville.
Riley McLaughlin and Maddy McClain combined for four individual first-place finishes, plus combined forces to help the Lady Warriors win all three relays.
McLaughlin won the 200 freestyle (2:13.99) and 100 breastroke (1:12.33), and swam legs on the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
The 200 freestyle was a first for McLaughlin.
"I wanted to try the 200 freestyle. I have never swam it in a high school meet," said McLaughlin. "It went well. I had a lot of fun."
McLaughlin, who holds the school record in the 100 breaststroke, is still pondering which two individual events she'll compete in the WPIAL Championships.
"The 100 breaststroke is a definite," said McLaughlin, who has the sixth-fastest time in the most recent performance listing. "I'll probably do the 100 fly."
She is also considering the 50 freestyle.
"Sometimes the 50 freestyle can be so discouraging. A bad day can move you (down the finish)," said McLaughlin. "The 100 fly is a hard stroke."
The Lady Warriors won the WPIAL Class AA team title in the 2019-20 season when McLaughlin was a freshman, but she wasn't on the team. Now, she's looking to help her teammates advance in the relays.
"I'm trying to get the relays to the WPIALs and states. I love our team. It would be fun to go as a group," added McLaughlin.
McClain looks to rebound after losing her junior season because she was recovering from surgery.
"I missed last year because of surgery, so this is my first year back. I want to see how I can compare with my times in my sophomore year," explained McClain. "Part of me forgets I'm a senior because I missed my junior year.
"I'm so thankful to be in the pool."
McClain won the 100 butterfly (1:05.48) and 100 backstroke (1:08.61), although those are not normally her events.
"I usually swim the 500 freestyle, but I took the night off," said McClain. "I haven't decided if I'm doing the 200 IM or the 200 freestyle. I'm not sure what I'm the best in."
McClain was on the victorious 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
McClain, who hopes to swim in college, wants to make the most of her last shot in the pool for the Lady Warriors.
"If I can get my (past) times or under," McClain said of her goals. "I understand it might not happen. But, I'm working to get back there."
Rhyann Smith (200 IM, 2:33.21; 100 freestyle, 1:01.38), Madison Alessio (50 freestyle, 27.33; 500 freestyle, 6:22.35), and Aliyah Jackson (diving, 172.15) also had first-place finishes for the Lady Warriors.
Connellsville had second-place finishes from the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay, Abigail Harvey (200 freestyle, 2:19.77), Kassidy Callahan (200 IM, 2:42.18), Kyra Callahan (50 freestyle, 27.39), Bella Petrone (100 butterfly, 1:20.04), and Madelynn Johnson (500 freestyle, 6:31.10).
The Lady Falcons' Mackenzie Vokes celebrated Senior Night by finishing second in the 100 breaststroke (1:25.53) and third in the 50 freestyle (28.19).
"(Senior Night) made it more meaningful, which made us try a little harder to do better," said Vokes.
The Lady Falcons dropped to Class AA this year, so Vokes hopes to make a run at securing a qualifying time.
"I've dropped a lot of time in all my events this season," said Vokes. "We want to get the secondary time in the 200 freestyle relay. We need to drop four more seconds. That's one second a person.
"I think it's really manageable."
