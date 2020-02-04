Elizabeth Forward kept its playoff hopes alive with a 69-27 victory over visiting Yough in a Section 3-AAAA girls basketball game Monday night.
The Lady Warriors (7-6, 9-10) need a win at Belle Vernon on Thursday to tie the Lady Leopards for fourth place and send both teams to the postseason.
Brooke Markland led EF with 22 points, Haven Briggs followed with 15 and Cierra Perlick added 14.
Laney Gerdich paced the Lady Cougars (0-13, 3-18) with 14 points.
