PITTSBURGH -- The Elizabeth Forward girls had already wrapped up the team title when the final heat of the 400 freestyle took to the blocks late Friday afternoon at Trees Pool.
The last race of the two-day WPIAL Class AA Swimming Championships matched the frenzy of the packed natatorium with the Lady Warriors capping a tremendous district meet with a narrow victory over Laurel Highlands.
Elizabeth Forward won the team trophy with 265 points. Mount Pleasant finished with 194 points, edging out Laurel Highlands for the runner-up trophy by only one point.
The Lady Warriors' Hailey Yurkovich swam the opening leg of the 400 freestyle relay, edging the Fillies' Maria Mrosko to hand Marleigh Bennett a .68 second lead.
"My job is to keep the lead or get the lead," Bennett said of her duties.
Elizabeth Thomas swam the second leg for Laurel Highlands. Bennett touched the wall in 54.81 seconds with Thomas trailing by .34 seconds.
"I'm screaming in my brain," Bennett said of her leg.
Natalie Glessner extended the Lady Warriors' advantage to 1.59 seconds after the third leg to set up the thrilling finish.
Senior Kaelyn McClain handled the final leg for Elizabeth Forward, already winning a silver medal in the 500 freestyle earlier in the day.
Laurel Highlands freshman Ella Ciez hit the water and took off. She cut almost one second off the deficit in the first 25 yards, setting up a fantastic finish.
McClain held off the valiant effort by the freshman to give WPIAL champs the gold medal with the Lady Warriors touching the wall just .08 seconds ahead of Ciez. Ciez's split was 52.53 seconds, compared to McClain's time of 54.04.
"Maria had a good start. Lizzie kept the pace going and Jenna brought us back," explained Ciez. "I saw (Kaelyn McClain) in the last 25 yards. I knew we had a chance to win."
The Mount Pleasant girls (Reegan Brown, Calley Hixson, SaraJo Gardner, Heather Gardner) won the bronze medal in 3:40.0 to clinch second place. Had the Fillies won the final relay or the Lady Vikings placed lower than third, they would've finished in second place.
"Elizabeth Forward separated themselves. They have a lot of strong sprinters," said Heather Gardner. "I tried to get to the wall with them. If not, I do the best I can.
"When I entered the water we were fifth."
Heather Gardner had a quick turnaround before the final relay. The senior successfully defended her title in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:04.61 right before the relay.
Gardner was not pleased with her time. She was hoping to break the district meet record of 1:01.61.
"It went alright," said Gardner. "My first goal when I came in here was to win. I won, but not in the time I wanted.
"I wanted the meet record. It was good enough."
Though not the time she was shooting for, Gardner smiled when she talked about her three-peats in the 100 breaststroke and 50 freestyle.
"It's awesome, my sixth gold medal. It's pretty good," added Gardner.
The meet was filled with close finishes, including the hard charge by Mapletown freshman Ella Menear in the 100 backstroke. Quaker Valley's Isabel Huang touched the wall in 57 seconds flat. Menear's time was 57.04 seconds.
"I was really excited and nervous, too," said Menear. "I was excited when I saw my time. I worked real hard at practice.
"(Winning a bronze medal in the 200 IM Thursday) game me a little more confidence."
Menear was pleased with her effort in the backstroke.
"Honestly, it was one of my best races. I left everything in the pool. I couldn't have done anymore," added Menear.
Thomas won her second individual medal when she finished third in the 100 backstroke in 57.25 seconds. Mount Pleasant's SaraJo Gardner was fifth in 1:00.26.
The Lady Warriors dominated the 500 freestyle with Kaelyn McClain second, Hailey Yurkovich third and Natalie Glessner fourth. Maddy McClain was ninth, missing the podium by .67 seconds.
Yurkovich was second for a large portion of the race, but Kaelyn McClain overtook her near the end of the race.
"Honestly, I'm not sure (when she pulled into second)," said Kaelyn McClain.
Yurkovich was keeping an eye on the field during the 10-lap race.
"I pay attention to who's swimming next to me," said Yurkovich. "I was trying to maintain my time. I'm happy with my time."
Yurkovich also acknowledged the impact the 500 freestyle had on the team standings.
"It's very important to get as many points we can," said Yurkovich.
"I'm really happy. I dropped four seconds," said Glessner. "I tried to maintain my pace and make the coaches proud."
Ciez also had a close finish in the 100 freestyle, winning silver in 53.25 seconds, only .13 seconds behind Thomas Jefferson's Hallie Findlan. Roscoe missed the final step on the podium by just .11 seconds.
"It was a PR by two seconds. It's a lot," Ciez said of her finish. "I just swim the first 50 (yards) and take it out however I can. Whatever is left, I take it back in the last 50."
As with her teammates, Ciez had a strong meet with a gold in the 200 medley relay and bronze in the 50 freestyle to go with the two silvers from Friday's meet.
"I didn't expect to do this good," Ciez said with a smile. "I am very surprised, surprised with my times and my places."
Elizabeth Forward's Ashlee Toth placed fourth in the 100 freestyle in 54.23 seconds.
"That's my best time. I dropped a second this season," said Toth, who was fifth in the 50 freestyle and won gold with the 200 freestyle relay. "My goal was 53.9. I was close. I'll take it."
The 100 freestyle was the last event for Toth, who was ready to sit back and watch the remainder of the meet.
"Now, I get to have fun. Now, I can just be relaxed," said Toth.
Belle Vernon's Delaney Patterson was sixth in the 100 breaststroke in 2019, and was sixth once again this year with her time of 1:08.66. She said she was spurred by how she swam in the 200 IM Thursday, an eighth-place finish.
"It wasn't the time I exactly wanted to do. It made me more determined," said Patterson.
"I was sixth last year (in the breaststroke). I was hoping to go a little faster. I'm a little disappointed," added Patterson.
California's Anastasia Georgagis finished seventh in the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.76, at 1½ seconds faster that her seed time.
"I dropped almost two seconds," said Georgagis, who was 12th in the 100 butterfly.
"I started to pull out a little too long. Otherwise, it was a strong swim," analyzed Georgagis, adding what she wanted to accomplish in her first district meet, "Placing in the top eight and dropping my time."
Only the district champion is assured a berth into the state meet. The remaining swimmers will have to wait to see if they will secure a spot in the 32-swimmer field on time.
