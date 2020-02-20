McMURRAY -- Using size, strength and speed, the East Allegheny girls overpowered Charleroi from the start Wednesday night for a 51-24 victory in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs.
East Allegheny (13-10) went on runs of six, seven and eight points in the opening half behind the scoring of Amaia Johnson and Abby Henderson.
The two combined for 29 points in the first half as the Lady Wildcats held a convincing 37-12 lead at halftime.
“We knew we were going to struggle on the boards,” Charleroi coach Bill Wagner said. “We worked on it. Honestly, every game plan we seemed to have went out the window when we stepped on the court tonight. We just couldn’t box out or get anything going on offense. It was a tough game.”
Henderson scored 14 of her game-high 17 in the first half. Johnson, who finished with 16 points, didn’t score after halftime.
Bella Skobel was the lone player for Charleroi (14-8) in double figures with 12 points.
