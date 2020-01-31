Greater Latrobe used a strong fourth quarter en route to a 63-36 Section 3-AAAAA victory over Uniontown on Thursday at Greater Latrobe High School.
The Lady Wildcats (7-5, 10-7) had a 43-33 lead after the third quarter, but outscored the Lady Red Raiders, 20-3, in the fourth. Latrobe led, 17-14, after the first quarter, and had a 33-25 halftime advantage. The home team edged the visitors, 10-8, in the third.
Mya Murray paced Uniontown (4-8, 5-14) with a game-high 15 points. The Lady Wildcats’ Emma Blair and Anna Rafferty also scored 15.
