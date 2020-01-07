Latrobe led by 10 points after the first quarter Monday night and kept pulling away for a 73-39 Section 3-AAAAA road victory at Uniontown.
Mya Murray scored a game-high 23 points for the Lady Raiders (1-4, 2-9). Nekea Lewis added 10.
Rachel Ridilla led Latrobe (2-3, 5-5) with 22 points. Emma Blair scored 10.
