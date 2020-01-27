Woodland Hills pulled away in the fourth quarter Monday night to secure a 55-38 Section 3-AAAAA road victory at Albert Gallatin.
The Lady Wolverines improve to 11-0 in the section and 16-3 overall. The Lady Colonials slip to 2-9 in the section and 7-11 overall.
The game was tied after the first quarter and Woodland Hills led 25-19 at halftime. The visitors held a 35-28 advantage after three quarters.
Woodland Hills' Peyton Pinkney and Joi Burleigh and Albert Gallatin's Olivia Miller all scored 15 points.
